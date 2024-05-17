The 2024 PGA Championship is in full swing, showcasing some of the finest golfers on one of the best courses in the country. As we head into the second round at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, the anticipation is palpable. This is your complete guide to catching every thrilling moment, ensuring you don’t miss a single shot.

Key Moments and Players to Watch

Tiger Woods and other top names in golf will be displaying their skills during Round 2 at Valhalla. With three days left of this prestigious tournament, the competition is heating up. Friday’s Round 2 is a pivotal day for many golfers hoping to make their mark and move up the leaderboard before the weekend.

Early Controversy

The championship did not start without its drama. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler was briefly arrested for disobeying a police officer in a traffic incident just outside Valhalla. Fortunately, he was released less than 90 minutes before his rescheduled tee time. This unexpected event added an interesting twist to the start of the tournament.

The Leading Contenders

Expectations are high for a thrilling race at the top of the leaderboard. Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, and Rory McIlroy, who have all won their last two starts on their respective tours, are in strong contention. They are all chasing Xander Schauffele, who made a spectacular start with an opening-round 62, tying a major championship record. McIlroy is currently four shots behind, with Scheffler and Koepka five shots off the lead.

Prize and Prestige

The winner of the PGA Championship at Valhalla will earn the prestigious Wanamaker Trophy and a significant monetary prize, expected to be around $3 million. This high-stakes competition ensures that every golfer will be putting forth their best effort.

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson

All eyes will also be on Tiger Woods. Currently below the projected cutline, Woods is attempting to complete all 72 holes of the PGA Championship for the first time since 2020. Phil Mickelson, another seasoned player, is trying to show that his 2021 PGA win was no fluke. However, Mickelson will need an extraordinary round to make it to the weekend.

How to Watch the PGA Championship

With so much happening, keeping track of all the action can be daunting. Here’s how you can stay updated with live coverage and streaming options for the 2024 PGA Championship.

Round 2 Schedule and Streaming Details

Round 2 – Friday, May 17

Start Time: 7:15 a.m.

Live Stream: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Featured Groups: Start at 7 a.m.

Featured Holes: Start at 8:45 a.m.

TV Coverage: 12-7 p.m. on ESPN, available on fuboTV (Try for free)

Additional TV Coverage: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 8-9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports is providing comprehensive live coverage from start to finish on Friday, along with live streaming throughout the weekend. Make sure to check the complete PGA Championship TV schedule and coverage guide to follow along.

Watching Online

ESPN+ is your go-to for early morning coverage, starting at 7 a.m. You can catch the featured groups and holes, ensuring you don’t miss the critical shots from your favorite golfers.

fuboTV also offers a free trial, making it an excellent option for those who prefer streaming the event on their devices.

Tips for Following the Tournament

Here are a few tips to enhance your viewing experience:

Set Reminders: With the extensive coverage throughout the day, setting reminders for your favorite groups or players will help you stay on top of the action. Use Multiple Devices: If possible, use multiple devices to stream featured groups and holes while watching the main broadcast on your TV. Stay Updated on Social Media: Follow the PGA Championship on social media for real-time updates, highlights, and behind-the-scenes content.

Additional Coverage

CBS Sports Network will provide additional TV coverage from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and again from 8 to 9 p.m. This supplementary coverage ensures that you can catch up on all the significant moments you might have missed during the day.

Looking Ahead

As the tournament progresses, the competition will only intensify. The second round is crucial for golfers aiming to make the cut and position themselves for the weekend. Keep an eye on the top contenders and those trying to stage a comeback.

Noteworthy Pairings

Featured Groups: Starting at 7 a.m., you’ll be able to see some of the most exciting pairings of the tournament. This includes Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, and other top-ranked golfers. Watching these groups can give you insights into their strategies and performances under pressure.

Featured Holes: From 8:45 a.m., specific holes will be highlighted, offering a focused view of some of the most challenging and picturesque parts of Valhalla Golf Club.

Weekend Coverage

As the tournament moves into the weekend, the stakes will rise. Be sure to follow the live streaming on ESPN+ and TV coverage on ESPN and CBS Sports Network to witness the final rounds. The championship could come down to the wire, with top golfers battling it out for the title.