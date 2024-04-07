If you’re eyeing those jackpot dreams, you’re not alone. Millions across the country eagerly await the Powerball drawings, hoping to strike it rich with just a few lucky numbers. But how exactly can you catch the action and keep up with the latest Powerball results? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with all the details on how to watch the Powerball drawings in 2024.

The Delayed Drawing

The recent Powerball drawing had players on the edge of their seats, but it didn’t quite go off without a hitch. Scheduled for 10:59 p.m. on Saturday, the drawing faced a delay that pushed it back to the early hours of Sunday. It wasn’t until 2:29 a.m. that the numbers were finally revealed at the Florida Lottery draw studio. So, why the delay? Well, it all came down to one participating lottery jurisdiction needing extra time to complete required pre-draw procedures. But despite the wait, the excitement remained palpable as players eagerly awaited the results.

With a staggering estimated jackpot of $1.3 billion and a cash option of $608.9 million, this drawing was one for the record books. It marked the fourth-largest Powerball jackpot ever and the eighth-largest in U.S. lottery history. The last time the jackpot was claimed was on January 1st, when a lucky player in Michigan walked away with a whopping $842.4 million.

The Winning Numbers

Of course, all eyes were on the winning numbers. For the April 6, 2024 drawing, the winning numbers were as follows: 22, 27, 44, 52, 69, with the Powerball number being 9. Additionally, the Powerplay multiplier was set at 3x. It’s these numbers that could potentially change someone’s life forever.

But before you can dream of claiming that jackpot, you need to know how to play. It’s simple really. For just $2 per ticket, players select five numbers from 1 to 69 for the white balls and one number from 1 to 26 for the red Powerball. Alternatively, you can opt for a quick pick ticket and let the lottery machine choose random numbers for you. Prizes range from $4 for matching the Powerball to a whopping jackpot for matching all six balls.

When & Where to Buy Tickets

Feeling lucky? You can purchase Powerball tickets in 45 states, plus Washington DC, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are available at gas stations, convenience stores, grocery stores, and even some airport terminals. For those looking for a more convenient option, online ticket purchases are available through Jackpocket in select states. It’s never been easier to get in on the action.

But don’t wait until the last minute to snag your tickets. The deadline for purchasing Powerball tickets varies by state, with some states closing sales as early as 9:59 p.m. on the day of the drawing. Be sure to check the deadline in your state to avoid missing out on your chance to win big.

Watching the Drawing

Now for the moment of truth – watching the drawing live. The Powerball drawing is broadcast live on the lottery website at 10:59 p.m. ET on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. You can also catch the drawing on select local television stations. So grab your popcorn and tune in to see if your numbers are called.

While the allure of a massive jackpot is undeniable, it’s essential to understand your odds of winning. The odds of hitting the jackpot are a staggering 292,201,338-to-1, while the odds of matching all five white balls are 11,688,053-to-1. So while the dream of striking it rich is enticing, it’s crucial to approach the game with a healthy dose of realism.