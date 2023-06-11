The Xbox Showcase, which is the final event of the Summer Game Fest, is an eagerly anticipated livestream that is expected to reveal exciting game announcements and release dates for various titles. The focus of the showcase will be on games for the Xbox Series X|S. In this article, we will provide you with all the information you need to know about how to watch the Xbox Showcase.

The Xbox Showcase is scheduled to take place on June 11 and will be livestreamed on multiple platforms. As the E3 gaming trade event has been canceled, gaming companies like Xbox and Nintendo are anticipated to host their own announcement events, adding to the excitement of the showcase.

Gaming enthusiasts are gearing up for the Xbox Showcase, eagerly anticipating significant game revelations. The livestream will primarily focus on games that are set to release on the Xbox Series X|S as part of their mid-generation announcements.

During the previous Xbox Showcase, 14 games were unveiled with planned release dates for this year, although they are still pending. Therefore, it is expected that this year’s event will provide official dates for several of these titles. Furthermore, following the showcase, there will be a Starfield Direct presentation, offering a comprehensive overview of the highly anticipated upcoming game.

The Xbox Games Showcase followed by Starfield Direct will be soon upon us! The time has come to make a tune-in plan! 📺

​

Find out all the ways you can watch our showcase live: https://t.co/G1oEGnSIsG | #Starfield #XboxGamesShowcase — Xbox (@Xbox) June 5, 2023

While Nintendo has not made any announcements regarding a Nintendo Direct event, it is customary for the Japanese video game company to host their event as the final one. There are rumors suggesting that it might occur in July. After the somewhat underwhelming PlayStation showcase a couple of weeks ago, fans are eager for the Xbox Showcase to deliver a much more thrilling experience.

Now let’s dive into the details of how, where, and when you can watch the Xbox Showcase:

Date and Time:

The live broadcast of the Xbox Showcase is scheduled for Sunday, June 11, at 6 PM (BST) or 10:30 PM IST. Microsoft’s presentation is expected to have a duration of approximately one to one and a half hours, immediately followed by the Starfield Direct presentation.

Streaming Platforms:

The Xbox Showcase will be streamed live across multiple platforms, including the Xbox YouTube channel and the Xbox Twitch account. If you are unable to watch it live, the recorded version of the Xbox Showcase will be accessible on both the YouTube and Twitch channels once the event concludes.

Starfield’s Appearance:

The highly anticipated game, Starfield, will have its own dedicated showcase called Starfield Direct, which will immediately follow the Xbox Showcase. You can catch the Starfield Direct presentation on the same platforms where the Xbox Showcase is being streamed.

What to Expect:

Following a somewhat disappointing event by Sony and PlayStation a few weeks ago, Xbox fans are eagerly awaiting the Xbox Showcase. Unlike the Sony event that showcased a few games coming to Xbox in the near future, the Xbox Showcase is expected to contain plenty of gameplay alongside CG footage. Xbox Games VP Aaron Greenberg confirmed that none of their first-party games in the show will be full CG trailers, emphasizing that everything shown will contain in-game footage, in-engine footage, or in-game footage with some cinematics.

Some of the highly anticipated exclusives in development for Xbox include Rare’s Everwild, Obsidian Entertainment’s The Outer Worlds 2 and Avowed, a new IP from Avalanche titled Contraband, and a new entry in the Fable series. Forza Motorsport, scheduled for a 2023 release, will likely also make an appearance.

On the Bethesda side, it might be too soon to get a fresh look at the studio’s upcoming Indiana Jones game or any updates on The Elder Scrolls 6 or Fallout 5. However, you may get a glimpse of the online spin-offs for those games, as Fallout 76 and The Elder Scrolls Online have made appearances at previous Xbox showcases.

In addition to the big reveals, there will likely be a few third-party and indie announcements scattered throughout the showcase. Although Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard acquisition has encountered roadblocks, there may still be surprises from other publishers.

Possibility of a New Mid-Cycle Console:

While we are now two and a half years into the current life-cycle of the Xbox Series X|S consoles, there is no sign of a mid-cycle refresh just yet. Microsoft is not aiming to “out-console Sony” according to Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer, and there is still plenty of mileage to get out of the Xbox Series X|S consoles.

In conclusion, the Xbox Showcase is a highly anticipated event that promises exciting game announcements and release dates for various titles. Make sure to mark your calendar for June 11 and tune in to the livestream on platforms like YouTube and Twitch. Get ready to witness gameplay footage, in-engine footage, and cinematics of upcoming Xbox games, including potential surprises from third-party and indie developers. Don’t forget to catch the Starfield Direct presentation immediately following the showcase. It’s an event you won’t want to miss if you’re a fan of Xbox and its gaming ecosystem.

Comments

comments