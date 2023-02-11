How To Win Crossed Wands in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is an action role-playing video game set in the wizarding world of Harry Potter. In the game, players can attend classes, explore Hogwarts, and engage in wizard duels. One of the most challenging aspects of the game is the Crossed Wands Duels, where players face off against other students in a competition of spellcasting skills. In this article, we will provide tips and strategies to help players win the Crossed Wands Duels in Hogwarts Legacy.

Key Strategies to win Crossed Wands:

The first step to winning the Crossed Wands Duels is to master the use of the spells Protego and Stupefy. Protego is a shield spell that protects the caster from incoming spells, while Stupefy is a counterattack spell that stuns the opponent. When you see a yellow circle appear above your head, use Protego immediately followed by Stupefy to deflect the incoming spell and stun your opponent.

In addition to Protego and Stupefy, players can also use basic attacks or other spells that they will learn as they progress in the story. In the beginning, players will have Levioso and Accio at their disposal. To use these spells effectively, players need to match the color of the shield around the students with the color of the spell. Yellow represents Levioso and purple represents Accio, so it’s important to remember this when selecting spells.

Other Strategies To win Crossed Wands:

As players progress through the story and reach rounds 2 and 3 of the Crossed Wands Duels, they can use the same strategy with any new spells they have, matching colors to break the opponent’s shield. It’s also important to pace yourself and keep an eye out for the yellow circle, as timing is key to successfully deflecting spells.

Another strategy to keep in mind is to continuously aim to take down your opponents. The key to winning the Crossed Wands Duels is to outmaneuver and outsmart your opponents. This means that players need to be mindful of their opponent’s movements and be quick to respond to incoming spells.

In addition to these tips and strategies, players can also make use of the environment to their advantage. The Crossed Wands Duels take place in a magical arena, complete with obstacles and environmental elements that can be used to your advantage. For example, players can use tall structures or walls to hide behind, or make use of obstacles to deflect spells.

Another key aspect of the Crossed Wands Duels is the use of magic items. Throughout the game, players can collect and equip different items that can enhance their abilities and provide additional benefits during duels. These items can range from wands that increase spell power to potions that heal or provide temporary boosts to stats.

Finally, it’s important to remember that the Crossed Wands Duels are a test of skill and mastery of the wizarding arts. To win the duels, players need to constantly improve their spellcasting abilities and learn new spells as they progress through the game. Players can attend classes to learn new spells and hone their skills, and they can also practice by participating in duels with other students.