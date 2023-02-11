The Bing search engine’s integrated AI language model from Microsoft has some ethics. The AI chatbot refused when a woman decided to test it by asking it to create a cover letter for her when applying for a job at her employer. The new Bing reportedly said to her, “I’m sorry, but I cannot write a cover letter for you,” according to Business Insider. While testing the new Bing, Insider journalist Huileng Tan from Singapore was informed by the chatbot that it would be “unethical” for it to create a cover letter for her.

The chatbot said, “That would be unethical and unfair to other applicants.” However, she received some advice from the software and connections to several resources for drafting cover letters. Some tips included: “Research the company and the role, and tailor your cover letter to show how you fit their needs and values” and “use a clear and professional tone, and avoid spelling and grammar errors,” Insider reported. “I hope this helps you to write a cover letter that stands out. Good luck!” was also the final message from the AI with an emoji.

Microsoft AI created a 270 word cover letter for the applicant

At the unveiling of the redesigned Bing, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella stressed the significance of creating AI that is “more aligned with human values, more aligned with what our preferences are — both individually and as a society.” OpenAI’s ChatGPT AI language model created a 270-word cover letter for the applicant. The new Bing may not have succeeded, but Microsoft’s bot appears more human when responding to queries as a real person would.

Microsoft has long been a significant force in technology, dominating many industries, including operating systems, office software, and gaming. In recent years, the business has aimed to compete with Google in the artificial intelligence (AI) and search markets. In a recent interview, Microsoft CEO Saya Nadella discussed challenging Google in search and artificial intelligence. Google was referred to as the “800-pound gorilla” of the search industry. Microsoft stated earlier this week that the upcoming version of the Bing search engine would use technology developed by OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT.

Microsoft discussed challenging Google

Since many years ago, Google has dominated the search industry, with its search engine, Google Search, handling most of the world’s internet searches. By investing in its search engine, Bing, and integrating AI technology into the search experience, Microsoft has been trying to threaten Google’s hegemony in this market. A significant investor in OpenAI, which created the conversational model ChatGPT driven by AI, is Microsft. It is a variation of the language model known as the GPT.

Microsoft is competing against Google in the cloud computing business, another industry. Azure, the company’s cloud computing platform, has been expanding quickly in recent years and is now a significant competitor. Microsoft wants to compete with Google in this market by offering businesses and organisations a variety of AI-powered tools and services through Azure. Microsoft also wants to give customers a more sophisticated and all-encompassing cloud computing solution.