When it comes to crypto exchanges, Coinbase is one of the most widely utilised platforms globally. It has grown significantly over the years, and millions of users in the United States — and beyond – now use Coinbase. If you’re new to the app, you could be experiencing problems withdrawing your money and want to double-check that you’re doing everything correctly. So, keep reading to find out how to withdraw money from Coinbase.

Coinbase is a well-known platform that services millions of individuals across the world. It provides a variety of services, including crypto trading, selling, purchasing, storing, and stacking. Furthermore, whether you are an institutional or individual investor, you may use the services.

People may easily withdraw assets because the interface for the online and mobile platforms, as well as the brokerage and trading platform, is so user-friendly. However, depending on whether you’re withdrawing crypto or cash, the process may change. So, depending on what you’re withdrawing, you’ll need to know the proper procedures.

To withdraw money from Coinbase, you must first complete the following steps:

Crypto to Fiat Conversion

The first step is to convert your cryptocurrency to fiat currency. To do so, you must already have some crypto money that you want to withdraw in fiat currencies such as EUR, USD, or others. Begin by login into your account and then selecting Trade from the left-hand navigation bar. You may also do it by clicking “Buy/Sell” in the upper right corner of your screen.

Then you’ll see a dialogue box where you’ll have to enter the quantity of cryptocurrency you wish to exchange for money. Then, at the top of the screen, select the “Sell” tab, where you may specify how much of your cryptocurrency you wish to convert. Choose the crypto asset you wish to convert the balance of. Then select the fiat currency in which you want to withdraw.

After you’ve completed these steps, click “Preview Sell” to confirm the transaction information. You will then see a popup on your screen with the confirmation, which will show you not only how much money will be sent to your fiat wallet, but also how much you will be charged in fees.

You must now navigate to the Portfolio page and scroll down until you reach the “Your assets” section. Then locate and pick the fiat balance you converted. Then go to the asset page and select the “Withdraw” option. Fill in the amount you want to withdraw and then click “Withdraw all.” To proceed, select “Withdraw” from the drop-down menu.

The next step is to select your preferred payment method, which may include SEPA, bank transfers, PayPal, wire transfer, or credit/debit card. Be aware that this will only function if you have already connected a payment method.

After you’ve selected your preferred payment option, just click “Continue.”

You’ll see the transaction information there for confirmation, and you’ll have the ability to adjust the amount you want to withdraw as well as the payment method. If everything is in order, all you need to do now is click “Withdraw now.” The transaction will be confirmed this way. During the conversion, you may be charged a fee.

Withdraw Crypto from Coinbase

Withdrawing cryptocurrency from Coinbase is a simple procedure that can be completed in a few simple steps. Depending on the asset and network, your cash will reach your account in a matter of minutes or days. Here’s how it’s done:

Look for the “Send/Receive” option on your Coinbase account. It’s in the upper right corner of every page. You can swap your asset for the asset you want to withdraw by using the “Buy/Sell” button directly next to it. You must use this button to convert the currency to cryptocurrency. After that, you can withdraw by clicking “Send/Receive.”

On your screen, a dialogue window will display, allowing you to pick the amount and asset you want to withdraw. To begin, locate the “Send” option, where you may enter the amount you wish to remove. You may also use the “Send All” button to withdraw all of your cash.

Under the amount, you’ll find the address section, where you may enter an email address or a crypto address. You can utilise the recipient’s email address, which is free. Using a crypto address, on the other hand, will incur some costs.

Mention the asset you desire to withdraw, then choose the item that piques your interest in the field box. Then click “Continue,” and your transaction will be verified on the next screen.