NY city Mayor-elect Eric Adams plans to make NYC a crypto hub

Recently, NY city Mayor-elect Eric Adams has tweeted that he will take his first three paychecks in BTC if he is elected. He also talked about his plan to make New York city a crypto hub and the center for innovative industries. This is great news as I am pretty sure that NY becoming the crypto hub will push innovation forward in this space. But this also shows that Eric Adams is taking advantage of the current situation and lack of regulation in the space to take votes from crypto believers.

Eric Adams’ promises on becoming Mayor

His promises are very crypto-centric and does make me think that making him Mayor will be great. Just the fact that an NYC mayor is accepting BTC as salary and pushing innovation is something we all want. We have already seen what Mayors are capable of doing in Miami, as that place is already booming with crypto innovation. And it is a matter of time before the same thing happens in other cities.

Many even said that if the Mayor of NYC becomes crypto-centric, anyone can take their salary in BTC, and the city can become more competitive on web3 protocols. At the same time, Mayors competing on making their cities the most crypto forward will speed up the entire process. As we are already seeing some healthy competition between Miami and NY if Eric is elected.

Eric also said that he plans to take a deep look at what is affecting the current lack of crypto growth in NYC. He also promised to bring other technologies like drones, self-driving cars, and better cybersecurity to NY city.

Will promises be kept?

I am not a US citizen but the question needs to be asked that should one vote for mayors based on their promises. Well, it is a very sensitive topic, so I wouldn’t go very deep. But before voting, one should also consider the person’s leadership skills, past records, and personality. At the same time, they should also be asked a clear timeline on how they plan to implement crypto policies in the city.

