How to zoom in Minecraft

Here is a guide on how you can zoom in Minecraft.

In-game FOV

With no mods, your ability to zoom in Minecraft is limited to the FOV setting, which changes your wide or narrow your character’s point of view is.

In the pause menu, click on Options and you will see the FOV slider on top. By default, it will be set to Normal, which is numerically set to 70. By bringing the FOV to 30, your point of view will become much narrower and zoomed in, letting you see further but with a minimal peripheral view. You can see the opposite effect by widening the FOV to a higher number, which lets you see much more to your left and right but makes the distant objects feel even further.

OptiFine for Java

For a more streamlined ability to zoom in-game, you will need to download a mod.