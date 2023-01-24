HP Envy x360 15 powered with a 12th Gen Intel i7 chipset launched

This might be a piece of great news for all the creators, especially the artist who usually go for new creator-friendly laptops.

The desire has often been for a new foldable laptop when purchasing a new creator-friendly laptop, and HP has you covered with their new HP Envy x360 15 laptops.

This time, HP has advanced by introducing newly enhanced internals and well-thought-out hinges that will provide consumers with a consistent experience. Therefore, if you’ve been seeking to get a new creative laptop, we have all you need to know right here.

HP Ency x360 15-inch laptop launched in India

In addition, the 15-inch HP Ency x360 laptop was released with the Intel EVO certification, proving that it has been upgraded with new internal components.

The laptop will now be powered by the 12th Gen i5 and i7 SoC, a brand-new and powerful Intel chipset, in terms of internal changes.

To provide the finest possible viewing experience, HP has gone above and beyond by providing the best in class display, where you can get a full HD IPS display. However, only if the most expensive models use an OLED panel.

It has been reported that this display will provide a peak of 100% DCI P3 Color Calibrations, leading to more accurate color output.

The new HP Ency x360 laptops, as we previously stated, have been presented as the new creator laptops. They also support the new HP rechargeable MPP 2.0 Tilt Pen, a new pen that can be utilized by sketching artists.

This new laptop’s rounded display, which enables you to use it as a tablet and a laptop, is also one of its main selling points.

Speaking more specifically about the internals, this laptop will include quicker RAM that can reach 16GB, as well as faster 1TB SSD storage. HP has included a function that supports Wi-Fi 6e and the most recent Bluetooth connectivity on the connectivity front.

The laptop’s specialized Intel Iris Graphics is available on the graphics side, and it offers a total battery backup of up to 10 hours on the battery side.

What’s the launched price for the HP Envy x360 15

As of right now, the HP Ency x360 15-inch laptop will only be offered through official HP retailers. As for pricing, the entry-level i5 model with 512GB of SSD Storage and 8GB RAM costs Rs. 82,999.

If you want the most recent 12th Gen i7 SoC, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage, as well as an OLED display, then you should choose a premium or top-end model. The price of this laptop is a premium price of Rs. 1,14,999.