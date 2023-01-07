HTC launches Vive XR Elite Extended Reality Headset for CES 2023

It’s the resolve for Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality, where it’s been suggested that operating in the field of Virtual plus Augmented Reality will soon be all about the next decade. So we got to visit a lot of firms, including the India-based company Ajnalens, who presented their new AjnaXR lens.

Similarly, we have a new update from another Chinese-based business, HTC, which has also participated in this new CES 2023 event. For this event, we have the new HTC Vive XR Elite Extended Reality Headset, which made its way to debut, much like other VR brands.

Now you know that there is a new headset from HTC! But what does it feature? And what makes it special from other VR headsets and what is its pricing? are the questions that will be bugging your head, isn’t it? So, to answer all of your questions, here we have brought the complete updates for you:

HTC Vive XR Elite Extended Reality Headset – What does it feature?

The HTC Vive XR Elite, the latest and most advanced Extended Reality headgear, debuted at CES 2023. This multipurpose headgear is capable of being conveniently transformed into a brace of portable interactive glasses, allowing the user to enjoy augmented, virtual, as well as mixed reality.

The Vive XR Elite does have a greater display with a total resolution of 3840×1920 pixels which helps in offering provides vivid and bright pictures to increase the overall Dynamic Range.

It moreover provides a vast 110-degree field of vision, permitting you to see your virtual surroundings from any angle. The refresh rate of 90Hz provides smooth as well as uninterrupted motion whilst users explore. The Vive XR Elite does indeed have a depth sensor plus four tracker cameras on top of its display which will be helping to improve tracking performance and immersion. A high-resolution RGB camera is also included.

The headset is available in only one 128 GB / 12 GB combination, with a changeable as well as hot-swappable 26.6Wh battery socket. Thus according to HTC, the bundled controllers do have a battery lifespan of up to 15 hours. So, it will be quite handy for you to use it for gaming and then for also attending long meetings.

HTC Vive XR Elite Extended Reality Headset – Availability and Pricing

That was about the features! Let’s now move to the pricing as well availability side. Here the HTC Vive XR Elite Extended Reality headset has got its price tag where it’s been said that the headset will be set for a price tag of $1099.

Alongside this, if you happen to pre-order these headsets before the 15th of February, then as a bonus you will be also getting five exclusive XR/VR titles for completely free. The shipments for the given pre-0rders are expected to start in early 2023.