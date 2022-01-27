Huawei to launch P50 Pro and P50 Pocket outside China

Huawei, the controversial Chinese technology giant that is still sanctioned by the US, has announced that its flagship P50 Pro and foldable P50 Pocket will be available for purchase outside of China. Thus according to Huawei’s news release, the two phones will be available in “major markets spanning the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and Latin America,” though the firm did not say when or where.

Because of the country’s restrictions, Huawei’s smartphones are difficult to advertise in the United States because the P50 Pro and P50 Pocket do not come preinstalled with Google programs and services like as Gmail, Chrome, Maps, or the Play Store. Despite the fact that Huawei’s HarmonyOS is built on a version of Android that is open source.

Because of the current restrictions, the Huawei P50 Pro and P50 Pocket are unable to get 5G components, forcing the Huawei P series to rely on 4G components. Given that the P50 Pro and P50 Pocket will almost certainly be more costly than flagship Apple, Samsung, and Google smartphones in many areas, these are substantial considerations that may make the P50 Pro and P50 Pocket difficult to market. The forthcoming Galaxy S smartphones are also on the horizon.

Specifications for Huawei P50 Pocket

The P50 Pocket has a clamshell folding style similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip smartphones. When unfurled, users get access to the 6.9-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2700 x 1228 and a refresh rate of 120Hz, as well as support for 1.07 billion colors and a P3 wide color gamut.

A small, circular display underneath the camera array may show things like alerts and the weather. It gives you access to features like music playback and camera control. The foldable also has up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The 4,000 mAh battery may be charged at a rate of 40 watts. The Huawei P50 Pockets features a triple-camera setup as well as a 10.7MP front camera. In addition to the primary 40MP True-Chroma sensor, there is a 32MP ultra-spectrum camera and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. The Mirror app offers a unique feature that allows users to examine their sunscreen application and check for any areas that may have gone unnoticed.

Specifications for Huawei P50 Pro

In contrast, the P50 Pro has a 6.6-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2700 x 1228 and a refresh rate of 120Hz, as well as the capability for 1.07 billion colors. A 50MP True-Chroma primary camera, a 40MP mono camera, a 64MP telephoto camera, and a 13MP ultrawide camera are located on the rear. There is also a 13MP front-facing camera. The 4,369 mAh battery supports up to 66W cable fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The P50 Pro comes with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

Leaked pricing for Huawei P50 Pocket and Huawei P50 Pro

Because of its numerous features, the Huawei series is expected to be quite expensive. As previously stated, the Huawei series will be accessible in various locations. The date, however, has not yet been confirmed. The P50 Pro costs €1,199 (about Rs. 1,01,311) in India, while the P50 Pocket costs €1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,09,772).

