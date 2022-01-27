Tesla Full Self Driving suite to be ready by this year, says Elon Musk

In the earnings call held on Wednesday, several details were revealed by Elon Musk. Among which Musk stated that Tesla Full Self Driving suite will be ready by 2022. Said that he would be shocked if Tesla doesn’t complete FSD by the end of this year.

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving suite has been in development for several years and was expected to be “feature complete” several years ago. However, Tesla has come close to solving its puzzle, only lacking a single feature: Autosteer on City Streets. Since then, many Tesla owners opted to try the Full Self Driving program, more like a driver assist feature. It required them to be attentive to the road while using the FSD feature. According to the Q4 2021 shareholder’s deck, there are around 60,000 active users for their FSD program.

Currently, the FSD is priced at $12,000, which was increased from $10,000 on January 17, 2022. Many were surprised as the price increase came with no notable improvements of features in addition to the earlier ones. However, one has to note that over the year 2021, Tesla’s updates on FSD were incredible. Also, it is pointed out by Teslarati that as Tesla is close to offering a Full Self Driving completed version, instead of a Beta version the increase in price is obvious.

Autonomous vehicles

As some criticism came out with the increase in the price of FSD, Elon Musk tweeted on January 19 that “People do not yet understand how valuable an autonomous vehicle will be”. While does indicate up to some extent that Tesla is moving forward with advancements in its Full Self Driving suite.

People do not yet understand how valuable an autonomous vehicle will be — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 19, 2022

But if Musk’s predictions are correct, skeptics will eat their words. Tesla could finally release a “feature complete” FSD suite, especially considering the CEO’s revelation that the Dojo Supercomputer, which is bound to take the company’s autonomy quest in the right direction, is not needed for FSD to be completed. Instead, Musk hinted toward different plans for Dojo. “If Dojo is competitive, it is the kind of thing we might offer to other companies,” Musk said.

Furthermore, as Tesla advanced with its Full Self Driving suite, it is also working on Tesla AI Bot. Which is expected to make some significant breakthroughs in the AI development platform. Tesla has been hiring software engineering for its AI developments. However, there is no proper information about the timeline of the Optimum Humanoid Bot as Tesla only announced its goals last year.