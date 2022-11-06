Husband’s reaction to wife paying off his loan is priceless

“There’s Karen’s in this world, but it’s balanced with Kate’s.” This is the top comment in a Tiktok video that shows a husband’s reaction to his wife paying off his loan. And I will tell you one thing, the reaction is priceless.

The husband was in a car with his wife when he said, “I just got an email from my bank saying that my deposit was made today.”

He was so surprised. The husband said, “I didn’t make a deposit today, and half my home loan is gone.”

Then he asks, “Really? Did someone accidentally put money into my home loan? Not accidentally. Well, I didn’t do this. Where the hell did that come from? What?

OK, I don’t know what’s going on.”

The husband was so flustered with what was happening, and it made sense.

So, that’s when his wife kate said, “It was me.”

The husband says, “What?” and Kate replies, “I paid for it.”

He again asks why she did do it, and she replies, “because you deserve it, and you do so much for me.”

He still was not understanding what was happening and asked again, “No, dude, why did you do that?”

But Kate’s reason was obvious because she loves him.

He again says, “No, that’s too much, Kate.” But she says, “No, it’s not. It’s not even enough.”

The husband then asks, “Hey, how did you do that, Kate?” So she says that she called her bank and made a statement.

But he keeps on saying that he doesn’t want that. That’s when Kate holds him and says, “No. Look at me. Look at me. Look at me. I love you. And you’re going to be my husband. And I want you to have every single good thing in this world, OK?”

Then they share an emotional moment.

The comments in the video were also appreciating this gesture by Kate. One of the viewers wrote, “we don’t need Kate. we have to be Kate. We need the husband who is there for us and make efforts to deserve all these.”

While another one wrote, “When he said “That’s too much” and she said “No, no, that’s not even enough” 🥹🥹🥹🥹 I’ve been watching you guys for years & loved every minute ❤️”

Watch the video here:

