Mondays are a curse for news anchors: Just look at this!

Mondays are tough and depressing for most of us, but they are something else for news anchors; you could even call it a curse. It is especially true for those who have to go live early in the morning and on camera.

How do I know all this? Well, Caroline recently shared her Monday morning on a Tiktok video, and it shows how hectic her day is.

She gets to her office at 4:15 am in the morning and has 45 minutes to prepare and go live at 5 am.

At 4:38 am, Caroline says, “we have to track our opening of the show”, and starts recording.

After that, she heads over to the makeup rooms and starts getting ready for her live show at 5 am.

While getting ready and doing her makeup and hair, Caroline just keeps looking at the time and counts down as 5 am nears when she has to go live. So, she rushes through everything and just barely manages to reach the set on time.

She also mentions, “Mondays are hard!” Caroline was so short on time that she had to touch up her makeup during the commercial break.

Then she did a rehearsal and says, “Coming up on Casey 24 sunrise, the Supreme Court is starting a new term today. We’ll have a live report with what consequential cases they’ll be hearing about the flooding worsening as the death toll from the disaster continues to rise.”

Caroline continues, “Good morning, and welcome to KC 24 Sunrise. I’m Caroline Collins. Bernie Logan has a day off. Thanks so much for waking up with us this Monday morning. It is 5:00 AM October the 3rd.”

She then goes back to her desk to touch up on her make-up during the commercial break. She again has to go back in 4 minutes and be live at 5:30 am.

Caroline goes live again and reports, “A woman is in the hospital after a late-night apartment fire in Fresno”.

She is done with the morning show now and gets back to her desk to do social media and other work.

Watch the video here:

Do note that she has been working since the morning and didn’t eat anything till now.

So, after getting done with her live shows now, she says, “I have to figure out what I’m going to eat for breakfast because I have no food in my house. I didn’t pack anything.”

It also seems like she has to work extra today because her producer is off today.

So, she gets herself a New York style bagel and coffee and after finishing her food Caroline went back to the news station for her midday show.

Viewers were commending her for the hard work she is putting in on a Monday morning. One of them also wrote, “my hat is off to you, I barely make it in by 8 am on Monday morning”

After seeing his schedule do you agree that Mondays are a curse for news anchors? Let us know in the comment below. And, if you found our content informative, share it with your family and friends.

Also Read: Husband’s reaction to wife paying off his loan is priceless.