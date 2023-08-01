Hyundai EV Owners File Lawsuit Over Charging Issues

The decade of EV vehicles is starting and already we have many brands who have been working towards building some great and efficient EV vehicles for the year.

Car manufacturing companies like Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis have been working towards the development of new and power-efficient cars for the future.

Not only the companies but infact the car users are also slowly transitioning to the new EV cars, thanks to the amazing features and the long extended mileage you get from EVs. While EV cars’ popularity is increasing, but on the other hand we have car owners of EV cars by Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis who have been facing a lot of issues with their cards and infact few users have gone to file federal class lawsuits against the company, especially Hyundai Motor Group’s EV car owners are furious about their Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 EV car models.

Hyundai Car Owners File Federal Class Action Lawsuit against the Car Maker

The sale of EV cars has been increasing every day and especially we have Hyundai’s new Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 has been topping the charts in terms of its sale.

Not only the cars from Hyundai alone but infact its subsidiary brands like Kia who has their new KV6 EV car and also their another subsidiary brand, Genesis who has GV60 EV is facing the same issue.

Owners reportedly say that they have been facing issues with the vehicle’s charging port which is leading to the overheating of its battery during the Level 2 charging itself.

When Hyundai launched its new EVs, it was said that the new EVs will be capable to charge from 0 to 100 in just 5-7 hours if a Level 2 charger is used. However, many owners who have used the Level 2 charger claim that there is a manufacturing defect across all the models which is leading to the overheating of the car in just 30 minutes of its charging.

Hyundai also claimed that their new EV car is capable enough to support up to 48amps of faster charging, but in the new federal suit, users say that the EVs by the car maker are facing charging failures when it’s being charged at just 28 amps.

After facing a lot of issues and not getting any solution to the heating, owners had to walk in court’s steps filing a lawsuit in the United States District Court in the Central District of California on July 26.

Hyundai’s Approach toward the Issue Didn’t Help Them to Get a Solution

According to the filing, it’s been said that there are many complaints reported from users supporting video evidence, and for the suit, the Motocorp company also argued that they have addressed the issue by adding more software updates to change the charging speed.

After receiving the update, the company claimed that the charging time of the EV got increased from 5 to 7 hours to the massive 10 hours, but again the real users claim that their new cars, especially the owners of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 could only charge up to 5% of battery per hour after which it takes around 20 hours to fully charge.

“Hyundai is aware of isolated reports of charging interruptions with the IONIQ 5 when used in connection with certain level 2 home chargers,” a spokesperson told R&T. “

The software update sent to EV car owners made the situation even more worsens which has led the owners to take fewer charging stops, affecting the overall charging response.

It’s not only in Hyundai’s cars but infact other owners of Hyundai’s subsidiary brands including Genesis and Kia have been also facing the same.

