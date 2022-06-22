IBEForuM Hosted the Digital Learning APAC Summit to Resolve the Obstructions of the Education Sector in the Post-Covid Era

The Digital Learning APAC Summit | 2022 was virtually held on the StreamOn platform on the 16th and 17th June, 2022. This conference was designed to bring the digital learning solution providers from all over the globe into the spotlight, which will aid in the modernizing and digitizing of the education sector, and solve the critical challenges of digital learning in the APAC region.

The summit was a huge success with 3000+ delegates, 28 inspiring speakers, and 23 sponsors and partners from different parts of the globe. Altogether, there were 30+ countries participating in this conference to share their insights and gain knowledge about new products and innovations that can help them bridge the gap between the education sector and the emerging EdTech trends. The key sposnors of the summit were Avepoint Edutech, Class, Zenva, Dobot, AI Tutor and Elsa.

Our Summit focussed on providing virtual space for Global thought leaders, Government officials, Edtech companies, Investors and senior education executives from the region to network, sharing ideas, and discovering solutions for the education and understanding the future demands in Edtech. Online education is the fastest growing market and is expected to hold largest market share in near future.

For more details, please visit https://www.apacsummits. com/