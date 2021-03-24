IBEForuM hosts QATAR DIGITAL LEARNING SUMMIT to focus on the key challenges of Education Sector.

The COVID-19 pandemic has just accelerated the growth of e-learning. This conference is designed to bring together the digital learning solution providers from all over the globe that will cater to Qatar’s National Vision 2030 of modernizing and digitalizing the education sector and solve the challenges of digital learning.

Our extensive research with authoritative input from the key industry figures will provide an up-to-the-minute overview of the crucial issues faced by the various educational institutions and organizations on how to maximize e-learning for a sustainable future. This Summit will bring together the key stakeholders and innovators of the digital learning industry for the betterment of the education sector. You can network with other e-learning professionals and gain the latest insights from the industry leaders featuring high-profile case studies and have an interactive discussions.

The decision-makers in this strategic Summit are the Deputy Minister, Ministers, Chairmans, CEO, Director General, Deputy Director General Professor, Teacher, Lecturer, Principal/Dean, Education Technology Heads, etc. from Schools, Universities, Higher Education Academies, Government and Semi-Government Entities.

We also have on board speakers from –

Qatar Foundation

Ministry of Education, Qatar

Qatar Academy

Qatar University

Qatar Medical Students Association

edX

to name a few.