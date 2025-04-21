Perplexity AI is causing ripples in mobile circles as it prepares to take on Google’s Gemini assistant head-on on Android smartphones. The AI search firm, according to a recent report carried in Bloomberg on April 17, is in serious talks with leading smartphone makers Motorola and Samsung.

Motorola has already signed a contract with Perplexity, and talks with Samsung, the largest Android phone manufacturer in the world, are just beginning. The action has the potential to revolutionize the market of AI assistants that is now dominated by Google products on Android 15 devices.

Motorola Partnership Coming Soon

We should anticipate an official statement as early as April 24, at Motorola’s launch event for its new Razr foldable smartphones. Perplexity is reportedly working on a special interface especially for foldable phones, which would improve the experience on these new form factors.

“Foldable phones are the future of telephony, and a dedicated AI assistant can be a surefire selling point on such phones,” says technology analyst Sarah Chen.

The potential Samsung deal is particularly noteworthy given the company’s many years of being linked with Google. Importantly, Samsung has already invested in Perplexity via its investment arm, Samsung Next, and reports have indicated that the technology giant is set to make a second investment soon that would double Perplexity’s valuation.

It is unclear if and how these companies will completely replace Google’s Gemini as the default assistant or just provide an option for Perplexity on device setup as an alternative. Either scenario is a dramatic change in smartphone companies’ strategy for AI services on their devices.

Why Perplexity is Unique

Perplexity has rapidly become popular among mobile users due to its search engine-like interface blending classic web results and generative AI features. The service currently uses models from both OpenAI and Anthropic to provide a hybrid experience more intuitive to many users than outright chat-based assistants.

“Perplexity closes the gap between traditional search engines and generative AI,” says tech journalist Miguel Ortiz. “Users receive the factual accuracy of web search with the conversational capabilities of current AI assistants.”

The app does not cost anything to download on Android and iOS and has an optional premium subscription option of Perplexity Pro for $20 per month—charged in comparison to ChatGPT Plus. The Pro version has additional features such as more advanced AI models, file uploads, and priority access during busy hours.

If Perplexity emerges as the pre-installed AI on hundreds of millions of newly sold smartphones, it can possibly double its subscriber base and in all likelihood transform many intermittent consumers into paid members.

For Google, losing default assistant status on top Android phones would be a trial of its AI strategy, which has put Gemini at the forefront of its ecosystem. For users, the battle will be poised to make all AI assistants more innovative, translating into better features and experiences.

As phone manufacturers look to differentiate themselves, partnerships with new AI entrants like Perplexity are the next frontier of mobile technology. The consequence of these alliances may be the start of a sea change in how AI services are integrated into our daily digital lives.

Because the Motorola announcement may be on the horizon, the tech community holds its breath to discover how this threat to Google’s dominance of the Android assistant market plays out, and what implications this may hold for the future of mobile AI interaction.