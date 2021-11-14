ICELAND’S NEW TOURISM AD: A PARODY ON META

On Thursday, Iceland published a new tourism movement mocking Facebook’s (sorry, Meta’s) recent pledges about how we’ll each live in the future. But Iceland’s Mark Zuckerberg is not interested in convincing you to enter the sci-fi dystopia about which we have been alerted for decades. Iceland simply wants you to witness its geysers and other natural prodigies. The stint companion adds in the news bulletin,” Today I want to talk about an innovative perspective on how to connect our planet without being exorbitantly odd.”

“Some said it could not be done. Some people believe it’s out of reach. We tell them it’s already then. He points out the window to the snowy scene behind him and adds,” Look, it’s right here.”

“And how can we relate to this not-so-new period of natural connectivity? “Iceland’s universe. The book claims that” stoked, real-world reality “may be achieved without the use of a” funny-looking headpiece.”

The advertisement, which can be found on YouTube, becomes truly more crazy from there, with a parody of Zuckerberg and his recent conception videotape for the metaverse, which he believes in so explosively that he renamed Facebook Meta. The Icelandic host’s milky white complexion appears to be a nod to Zuck’s extravagant use of sunscreen. But Zuck’s vision of the future is easily ripe for mockery, considering that 1) his most recent conception film was pure fantasy, and 2) he still hasn’t created VR technology that looks any less foolish than the 1980s and 1990s headsets. Oculus may have a new name, but it’s still a bunglesome mess. Before the pandemic, tourism reckoned for over 9 of Iceland’s GDP and employed roughly people, thus the country is keen to introduce tourists. Covid-19, on the other hand, appears to have put a stop to tourists visiting Iceland’s gorgeous terrains, while Iceland is hoping to allure them back with innovative announcements. In terms of public health, Iceland has fared surprisingly well during the global health extremity, with only cases of the disease and 34 deaths since the pandemic began. Iceland also has one of the world’s best immunization rates, with 89 percent of grown-ups completely vaccinated and numerous of them formerly entering their booster injections. nonetheless, if you plan on visiting Iceland, you should get vaccinated against covid-19. Those who have been vaccinated or who can prove they’ve been infected with covid-19 in the past are allowed to travel to Iceland. A negative covid-19 test is also needed within 72 hours of boarding your aircraft.

The new announcement’s narrator adds, “The Icelandverse is a universe with possibilities so endless they’ll be than ever.”