Investing in crypto has been one of the best things I have done. So far, my portfolio is up by 30%, and I am pretty confident that it would double by the end of the year. But I came in pretty late to the game. If I started back in Jan 2021, I would have made a lot more money. So, why not make a hypothesis, run some numbers and check how much you would have right now if you invested $1000 in any of the top 5 cryptocurrencies right now. For the sake of this article, let’s consider that the investments were made on Jan 1, 2021, at the opening price.

Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency globally. At present, it has a market cap of just above $1 Trillion and is also the most preferred coin by investors and companies. It is treated as a store of value and has time and again proven to be effective against inflation. But the kind of returns it gave in 2021 wasn’t very attractive in the crypto world.

On Jan 1, 2021, the opening price of Bitcoin was $29,357 and presently it is trading at $55,000. That makes the total percentage again as (55000-29357/29357)*100=87%. This is not such a huge gain if you consider almost any other coin. So, if you invested $1000 in Bitcoin at the beginning of the year then at present you would be $1,870. A good investment but not a great one!

Ethereum has been trading blows with Bitcoin in the past few days. It has surged significantly in under one week and has made an all-time high of $3,535 recently. At present, it is trading at $3,300 and I hope that very soon we will see $4000 on the charts. Ethereum’s rise in usage through various decentralized apps, NFTs, and many other similar platforms has led to a significant rise in its value.

At the same time, the new Ethereum 2.0 that is just around the corner has people hyped up about the new features and updates that will come along with it. At the beginning of 2021, the price of Ethereum opened at $730. That makes the total percentage exchange as (3300-730/730)*100=352%. Now that’s what I was talking about. Tripling your money in just four months seems good. So, if you invested $1000 in Eth back in Jan then now you would have $3520. Note that 30% of these gains have come from the recent rally that ETH had.

Powered by the Binance smart chain BNB is one of the best coins on the market right now. As the popularity of the Binance platform increases, the network effect has been taking BNB to new highs. Even yesterday it made an all-time high of $679. This was an investment that could have made you rich if done back in January. Can’t wait? let’s take a look at the stats.

On Jan 1, 2021, the price of BNB was $37.18 and at current, the coin is trading at ($622). This makes the percentage gains as (622-37.18/37.18)*100=1572%. Yeah, that’s almost 5 times the gains ETH game and 15-20 times the gains BTC did. The major rise in the price of BNB happened in the last 2 months and that was when it actually attained the 3rd position in all cryptocurrencies. So, if you invested $1000 on Jan 1, 2021, in BNB, you would have $15,720 right now. That’s a lot of money from a great investment.

I know y’all have been waiting for this. Doge army feel welcome I am one of you guys. For those who are new to this and are wondering what is Doge. Well, in 0ne line it is a joke that has a market cap of over $70 Bn. It was created as a meme back in 2013 based on the famous Shiba Inu dog meme. And back then the only purpose of the same was to mock cryptocurrencies altogether.

And now the meme has become more of an investment where even big companies are getting on. At the beginning of 2021, the price of Dogecoin was $0.00467. So, that makes the percentage gains as (0.67-0.00467/0.00467)*100=14246%. Yeah, you read that right. If you invested in Doge back in Jan 2021 then you would have made 15000% of your investment. In terms of $1000, your current portfolio value would have been worth $142,460. Now, that’s what I call a great investment. If you are one of those who are into it back from January, tell us below.

XRP has also been great in the last few months. It was sitting at the 4th position in the list of all cryptocurrencies but was replaced recently after Dogecoin rose to new highs yesterday and today. At the beginning of 2021, XRP was trading at $0.2195 and the current price is $1.4295. So, even it came a long way in the last four months.

Considering the prices in January and now, the percentage gains are (1.4295-0.2195/0.2195)*100=551%. So if you made an investment of $1000 back in the same at the beginning fo 2021, it would have been $5510 right now. Yes, that’s still better than the BTC investment.

