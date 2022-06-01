IIFA ties up with Bollyverse for metaverse debut

The Worldwide Indian Cinema Academy (IIFA) would be the metaverse’s first worldwide award ceremony celebrating accomplishments in Indian cinema. On June 3 and 4, the 22nd International Indian Film Academy Weekend and Awards will be held on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The event will be organized by the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism in collaboration with Miral, a company that develops magnetic experiences. The Indian Internet Film Academy (IIFA) is dedicated to offering a one-of-a-kind experience for its viewers by cooperating with Bollyverse, its official metaverse partner. This will be a branding expansion.

Bollyverse will cover all IIFA events in addition to the awards ceremony. This includes the IIFA Green Carpet, IIFA Backstage, Avatar Club, VR Bar, Talent Quest, after party, stage rehearsals, and Touchdown.

Backstage at the Indian International Film Academy (IIFA) will expose what happens behind the scenes at Bollywood’s most prestigious awards ceremony and what it takes to give sparkling entertainment to people all over the world. This will show the famous people getting ready, the line-up, and what is happening behind the scenes. The festivities will go outside once the celebs have been applauded as they walk down the green carpet.

During the event, IIFA Vice President Noreen Khan said that the organization has presented audiences all around the world with the richest and most remarkable experiences conceivable during its 22-year existence.

The International Indian Film Award Show is thrilled to be the first to expand its brand into the metaverse, and this year marks the 22nd annual edition of the IIFA Weekend & Awards, which takes place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The IIFA will, as is typical, gather the greatest specimens of Bollywood for the metaverse, where millions upon millions of additional fans will be able to see the event. We are happy to be working with Bollyverse on the construction of this novel, one-of-a-kind environment for the IIFA that employs cutting-edge technology.”

The phrase “Bollyverse” refers to the context in which Bollywood film industry events take place. Award celebrations, games with the stars, celebrity product endorsements, and meta shopping are among the activities that attract Bollywood fans.

Bollyverse will be able to transmit the whole concert experience into the metaverse by using cutting-edge technology. With the use of an avatar studio, a fan will be able to easily build a digital depiction of their Xsens experience. As a result, they will be able to perform their dance moves in the metaverse. The Showbolt robotic camera arm has the world’s fastest frame rate. It can capture, edit, and distribute movie-quality footage in a couple of seconds.

“We are happy to work with IIFA to bring you the world’s biggest festival of Indian film,” said Kishore Samtani, the creator of Bollyverse. “Bollyverse is happy to be a part of this initiative.” Our management and technical personnel are present in Abu Dhabi, working hard to capture every moment of the IIFA.”