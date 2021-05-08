IIIT Delhi Offers PG Diploma in Data Science and AI

Artificial intelligence is gradually moving towards the finish line of being one of the most significant and essential factors in the technological forefront, with lasting impacts on a multitude of fields such as medicine, business, education, farming, etc. The growing significance of artificial intelligence makes it all the more important to shape a workforce that is equipped with an accurate skillset, and wealth of knowledge about AI, in addition to knowing how to operate it. Because ultimately the right blend of human effort and technology is what reaps the best results.

IIIT Delhi PG Diploma

The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology(IIIT), Delhi, and IBM have curated a PG Diploma program in Data Science and AI spread across nine months. The course can be availed by students and IT professionals. The course will be conducted online, during weekends, and it will be enriched by the knowledge wealth of IIIT Delhi faculty members and the expertise of IBM leaders in analytics.

The online applications for the course can be availed till the 9th of May. A total fee of Rs 2000 will have to be paid by the student by 21st April. The classes will commence by the first week of August 2021.

The students eligible for the course have completed their graduation or post-graduation in Computer Science, Mathematics, or Statistics. The course will be beneficial to those individuals who are striving for a career in the field of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence. People who are also looking for a career switch can also apply for this course. The course adds to the knowledge wealth while also helping those with limited knowledge to fill those gaps.

The course is an indication of the growing importance of artificial intelligence and how it has been shaping and reshaping the world. And it becomes all the more necessary to have a knowledge base about a technology that is gradually beginning to define the world.