IIT Delhi Student Takes First Price in Global Coding Contest

A student who is studying in the Delhi branch of the Indian Institute of Technology has taken the first place in one of the most distinguished coding contests in the entire world. The student’s name is Kalash Gupta and the competition’s name is TCS CodeVita. Over 1 lakh people took part in the competition spanning across 87 countries.

TCS CodeVita is a programming competition hosted and organised by Tata Consultancy Services. It is a one-day long competition where people can participate from anywhere. There are 3 difficult rounds that contestants have to get past for them to win the title ‘World’s best coder’. The prize money of the competition is $ 10,000 USD. The runner up receives $ 7,000 USD while the bronze medallist receives $ 3,000 USD.

A participant from Chile came in second while Taiwanese participant took home third place. Mr. Mauricio Andres Cari Leal won the $ 7,000 USD while Mr. Jeffrey Ho took home the $ 3000 USD.

Mr. Rangan Banerjee, the director of the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi also publicly congratulated Mr. Kalash Gupta and the University also posted the announcement on their Facebook page attaching photo of Mr. Gupta winning the award. The post has been up for less than a day and is on its way on hitting 500 likes.

When asked about his experience, Mr. Gupta said that as the competition went on, his confidence levels also went up which helped a lot stay calm and win the competition. He also said that he never expected to even place on the podium let alone win the entire thing. His accolades do not end there as the man came in third place in the Indian Institute of Technology entrance exam nationwide.

He also went on to say that he is very happy about winning that big prize money. He took a lot of time to get past the first round, but as the rounds and puzzles went on, he was able pick up the pace and build up his confidence and when he finished solving everything, he was sure that he would end the competition with a podium finish.

The money isn’t just the only thing he has won, as the winners of the competition as he now gets the opportunity to intern with Tata Consultancy Services Research & Innovation organization as well. This is a great opportunity for anyone who are interested or working in the field.