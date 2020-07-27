IIT Madras startup generates Rs 22 cr funding for launching wearable

A wearable wrist tracker to detect Coronavirus Pandemic symptoms at an early stage will be available in the market next month with its developer, an IIT-Madras incubated startup, securing funding of INR 22 crore for the purpose.

Muse Wearables, a startup incubated at IIT-Madras by an alumni group along with an NIT Warangal alumnus, is planning to launch the tracker in 70 countries.

“We are targeting two lakh product sales this year with plans to achieve 10 lakh product sales by 2022 across the world. The investors believe in our innovations and the fact that we can create a huge difference in the consumer tech space…we have been able to generate a funding of Rs 22 crore,” said KLN Sai Prasanth, an IIT-Madras alum.