Palantir Technologies has delivered a landmark financial performance, exceeding $1 billion in quarterly revenue for the first time and surpassing Wall Street’s expectations. The company’s better-than-expected second-quarter earnings pushed its stock up 3% in after-hours trading.

For the quarter, Palantir reported adjusted earnings per share of 16 cents, outperforming analysts’ forecasts of 14 cents. Revenue climbed to $1 billion, a substantial leap from the $940 million analysts had projected and a 48% jump from the same period last year.

The milestone came earlier than expected. Analysts previously anticipated the Denver-based software firm wouldn’t reach the billion-dollar revenue mark until the final quarter of the year.

Streamlining for Scalable Growth

Palantir CEO Alex Karp emphasized the company’s focus on maintaining strong growth while improving efficiency. During an interview with CNBC, he spoke about plans to grow revenue significantly without increasing the size of the workforce.

Although Karp hinted at a potential reduction in headcount to improve operational efficiency, he did not confirm any layoff plans. Currently, the company employs around 4,100 people, and Karp suggested a long-term target closer to 3,600 employees.

Boosting Guidance for Full Year and Q3

Following its strong performance, Palantir raised its revenue forecast for the year. The company now expects full-year revenue to land between $4.142 billion and $4.150 billion—up from previous projections of $3.89 billion to $3.90 billion.

Looking ahead to the third quarter, Palantir anticipates revenue between $1.083 billion and $1.087 billion, comfortably above the $983 million forecasted by analysts. Alongside revenue, the company also raised expectations for operating income and free cash flow for the year, suggesting continued momentum.

U.S. Market Fuels Growth, Commercial Business Doubles

A major driver of Palantir’s results has been its performance in the United States. Revenue from U.S.-based operations surged 68% from a year ago, totaling $733 million. The company’s commercial business in the U.S. nearly doubled to $306 million, reflecting increased adoption of its AI-powered software across industries.

Its government business also saw solid growth. U.S. government revenue grew 53% year-over-year to $426 million. This aligns with recent shifts in federal priorities, particularly the Trump administration’s push for efficiency in government operations through digital modernization and automation.

Contract Wins Highlight Commercial Momentum

During the quarter, Palantir closed dozens of high-value deals. The company secured 66 contracts worth $5 million or more and 42 deals exceeding $10 million. The total value of contracts signed rose to $2.27 billion—a 140% increase compared to the same period in the previous year.

This spike in contract volume reflects growing demand for Palantir’s platforms, which use machine learning and data integration to support decision-making for clients across defense, healthcare, finance, and manufacturing.

Profits and Market Value Surge

The company also saw a dramatic increase in profitability. Net income soared 144% year-over-year to $326.7 million, or 13 cents per share—more than double the 6 cents reported in the same period last year.

Palantir’s shares have more than doubled in 2025, driven by investor enthusiasm around its AI tools and high-profile government partnerships. That surge has propelled the company’s market capitalization beyond $379 billion, placing it among the top 20 most valuable publicly traded firms in the U.S. It has now overtaken the likes of IBM, Cisco, and Salesforce, joining the ranks of the nation’s most dominant tech companies.

Secures $10 Billion Deal with U.S. Army

One of Palantir’s most significant recent achievements is a $10 billion contract awarded by the U.S. Army. This long-term agreement will see Palantir providing software and data infrastructure to support military operations, cementing its position as a critical player in the defense tech sector.

This deal adds to Palantir’s growing list of government clients and highlights its expanding influence in federal agencies seeking modernized data solutions.

While Palantir’s financial performance has been stellar, its valuation has prompted scrutiny. The stock currently trades at 276 times forward earnings, making it one of the most expensive in the U.S. market by that metric. Among the top 20 U.S. firms, only Tesla trades at a higher multiple, with a forward P/E ratio of 177.

This high valuation reflects expectations of long-term growth but also suggests the stock is priced for near-perfect execution going forward—leaving little room for error.