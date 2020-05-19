Fintech start-up Lendingkart secured Rs 319 crore in series D round

LendingKart Technologies Private Limited has now secured an equity round of INR 319 crore in the Series D funding round. The funding round was backed by the existing investors, which includes the Fullerton Financial Holdings Pvt Ltd and Bertelsmann India Investments, India Quotient, and Sistema Asia Fund.

Harshvardhan Lunia, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Lendingkart Technologies said,

“The outbreak of COVID-19 and the resultant slowdown has had a tremendous impact on the economy. During these unprecedented times, MSMEs, which are the backbone of the economy, have significantly suffered grappling with varied economic uncertainties. The fresh round of funding will play a pivotal role in aiding us to help these impacted MSMEs to ensure business continuity amidst the ongoing crisis.”

The startup, as of now, is based in Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata but has a service reach across India.

