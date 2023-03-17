Important Dates in Shangri La Brand History

Brand complexes are located in Eastern Europe and are famous for their excellent service. Professional management, unsurpassed comfort, as well as a guarantee of security and confidentiality – all this is about Shangri La. Add here the luxury of the interior and modern design – that’s really a complete picture of the brand. For more than 30 years, the complexes have been managed by Storm International. For fans of gambling in a virtual format, the operator has created an online platform Shangri La Live. Now all brand services are available both in land-based gambling houses and on the online portal.

Armenia, Belarus, Georgia and Ukraine – these are the countries that represent the Shangri La network in the Eastern European region.

Moscow. The first branded gambling houses opened their doors in 1992. At that time it was a very promising market for gambling. In a short time, the elite establishments of the brand have become the hallmark of the gambling life of the Russian capital. Every self-respecting player considered it necessary to visit one of these truly royal establishments at least once. Nevertheless, 16 years after its opening, the brand completely left Russia.

Yerevan. In 2008, the second branch of the network was launched. The design of the casino is so original that from the outside the gambling complex resembles not a casino, but some kind of ancient castle. The building fascinates with its beauty and grandeur. The poker tournaments held here are known far beyond the borders of Armenia. In addition to the gaming experience, casino guests are delighted with the local restaurant. Dishes of Armenian and continental cuisine impress even the most demanding gourmets.

Minsk. In 2009, a gambling house in Belarus joined the network. The detached building harmoniously fits into the architecture of the city. Numerous customer reviews testify to one thing – this is the best casino in Minsk. This can be seen not only by local players. Fans of gambling entertainment from other countries can use the services of a junket tour. Gambling tourism is a kind of comfortable leisure with the support of the casino team.

Tbilisi. Shangri La appeared in the capital of Georgia in 2012. One of the most beautiful gambling houses not only in Georgia but throughout Europe. Neon lights and signature art deco elements emphasize the majestic design. Luxurious interior captivates casino visitors. Here, every client is treated like royalty. Today it is indeed the number 1 casino in Georgia.

Kyiv and Kharkiv. In 2021, new gaming complexes of the brand were opened in the two largest cities of Ukraine. Grandiose plans were ruined in 2022. For several months, gambling houses in Ukraine were out of the game due to an armed invasion. It seemed that there were no more prospects here. But the teams of local units did not accept this state of affairs. Purposefulness and courage allowed the team of Ukrainian complexes to resume work in full.

This is important to know. VIP clubs X.O. are a great addition to every Shangri La gambling house. An individual approach to each player, private gaming halls, high stakes – here guests receive royal service and really impressive winnings.