Google Pixel Fold Launch Date Leaked Prior To Launch

The year 2023 will see the release of a large number of new smartphones. However, the upcoming Google Pixel Fold Smartphone is the one that caught the attention of tech enthusiasts. So, are you anticipating Google’s new foldable device? Then, we have all the information you require about the Google Pixel Fold smartphone right here.

Google Pixel Fold – Latest Leaks And Rumors

You must be curious about the features of the new foldable smartphone, the Google Pixel Fold, after reading about it. Thanks to all the leaks we have about this upcoming foldable phone, there are updates about the foldable smartphone that are confirmed. Therefore, we have all the latest information about the specification here for you.

Accordingly, the new foldable smartphone’s specifications state that it will have a 5.79-inch external display and a punch-hole-shaped external camera. However, when you open the foldable, you’ll discover a larger 7.69-inch screen inside, and leaks suggest that Google may be using an OLED Panel.

Speaking more specifically about the Google Pixel Fold smartphone, it has been reported that the device will be powered by an even better and more potent chipset from Google, the new Google Tensoe G2 chipset. This potent chipset will once again be paired with an even faster 12GB RAM, and you will also be getting a faster storage option with two variants: 256GB and 512 GB.

Regarding the software, we can expect this foldable to come with the new Android 13 software update. Additionally, because this smartphone is foldable, it will also have the new OS update, which has been modified to support a foldable.

Google Pixel Fold – Price Leaks

So what will the cost be? If you’re uncertain about the pricing, it has been stated that the Google Pixel Fold smartphone will be available for a very reasonable price. Given that it is being introduced to directly compete with Samsung’s Z Fold series, Google must be setting a competitive price for the Google Pixel Fold.

However, there are currently no confirmed updates regarding the precise pricing of this new Google Pixel Fold smartphone. However, if we believe the most recent reports, the Google Pixel Fold’s pricing will be set at a premium price point of $1400, making it a strong competitor to the Z Fold.

Google Pixel Fold – When will it launch?

What time will it debut? Speaking of the launch, rumors and leaks have suggested that the new Google Pixel Fold will go on sale at the same time as the Pixel 6a, which is expected to happen at this year’s Google I/O conference. After the launch, we will have to wait a little while before this foldable makes it to stores for retail sales, though.