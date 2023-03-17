Is GPT-4 going to disrupt the education space in a big and better way?

The most recent release of OpenAI’s big language model, GPT4, which powers popular apps like ChatGPT and the new Bing, has been revealed. According to the San Francisco-based research firm, GPT-4 is more complex than the previous version and has been trained on more data, costing more to operate.

The model, according to the business, “can tackle challenging issues with better accuracy” and is “more creative and collaborative than ever before.” GPT-4 may produce, revise, and iterate with users in creative and technical writing assignments. The new model can react to both text and graphics.

“We’ve spent 6 months iteratively aligning GPT-4 using lessons from our adversarial testing program as well as ChatGPT, resulting in our best-ever results (though far from perfect) on factuality, steerability, and refusing to go outside of guardrail,” the company claimed in a research blog post.

According to OpenAI, the new model will generate fewer factually wrong responses. The business asserts that GPT-4 outperforms humans on numerous benchmark tests. For instance, according to OpenAI, GPT-4 scored at the 90th percentile on a mock bar exam, the 93rd percentile on an SAT reading test, and the 89th percentile on an SAT math test. The corporation is aware of GPT-4’s drawbacks, such as “social biases,” “hallucinations,” and “adversarial cues,” though.

GPT-4 may provide analyses, classifications, and captions. Moreover, it can handle 25,000 words of text, allowing for long chats, content creation, and document search and analysis.

Below are a few points with which GPT-4 can disrupt the future of learning

1. Personalized learning

Personalised learning experiences for each student might be developed using GPT-4. GPT-4 might design customised learning experiences that cater to each student’s specific requirements by assessing data on each student’s learning style, interests, and past academic success.

2. More adaptable testing

GPT-4 might make testing more flexible and individualised as well. GPT-4 might employ machine learning algorithms to adapt the difficulty level of the questions based on the student’s performance in real time rather than using a one-size-fits-all approach to testing.

3. Intelligent tutoring

GPT-4 may also be used to develop systems for intelligent tutoring that offer students individualised feedback and support. These systems can use natural language processing to comprehend the student’s inquiries and provide appropriate responses and direction.

4. Grading software

GPT-4 may be used to grade some sorts of assignments automatically. For instance, it might be used to evaluate essays, short answer, and multiple-choice questions.

5. Curriculum Development

GPT-4 may also be utilised to aid in the creation of new curricula and instructional materials. GPT-4 might identify areas where students struggle the most by examining data on student performance, and it could then make suggestions for enhancing curriculum and instructional design.

6. Language Learning

GPT-4 may be utilised to develop more efficient language learning resources. It may produce dialogue starters and offer immediate feedback on grammar and pronunciation.

7. Virtual reality

The new update could be utilised to improve learning scenarios in virtual reality. GPT-4 might offer tailored advice and support to help students meet their learning objectives by examining their behaviour in virtual settings.

8. Content Creation

GPT-4 may be used to create instructional material, including podcasts, videos, and articles. This may make it quicker and less expensive to develop the material, making it more straightforward for teachers to provide resources of high quality.

9. Data Analysis

GPT-4 can be used to evaluate massive educational data collections, including research on education and student performance data. By doing this, educators can spot trends and insights that are challenging to find using more conventional data analysis techniques.

10. Accessibility

Students with impairments might benefit from more accessible learning environments thanks to AI. For instance, it might provide alternate text for pictures and films, offer in-flight closed captions, and even make 3D models for pupils who are blind.

A new generation of chatbots built on so-called generative language models is at the forefront with ChatGPT. They are substantially more structurally complicated than earlier generations of bots since they are trained on massive sample text sets.

Yet, some professors are worried they won’t be able to tell the difference between a student’s work and ChatGPT’s.