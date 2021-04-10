Important Factors to Consider When Choosing An Online Language Tutor

Learning a new language can be very hard, especially for adults. According to studies, the best age to start learning a second or foreign language is ten years old — from which you have a chance to speak fluently. As you grow older, achieving fluency can become more and more difficult.

However, this should not stop you from achieving your goal of speaking a foreign language. Now that several online tutoring platforms focus on language learning, you can easily take classes at home as long as you find the time. No matter how old you are, an online language tutor can help you become an expert in speaking whichever language you want to be fluent in.

Online Tutoring

It has been three decades since the Internet was discovered. Since then, programmers do not stop developing programs that can connect one person to another. It is believed that as soon as the world wide web was readily accessed, which is around the early 1990s, online learning had already started.

Several years later, tutoring platforms are still being created and enhanced to improve the learning experience. With software development for instant video conferencing, teachers and students can now efficiently conduct their online classes as if they are face to face. Online tutoring firms have also developed their websites and platforms to cater to their students’ needs and allow them to deliver their services better.

In regards to online language learning, firms are hiring thousands of tutors from all over the globe. They ensure that they only employ native speakers that can effectively teach the language to international students. This ensures that aspiring multilingual people are only learning from the best.

Online Language Tutors

Most online tutoring platforms allow students to choose their tutors depending on their preference. Their website contains the profiles of their teachers, which indicates their language expertise, educational and employment background, and proficiency. It gives the students freedom to choose the tutor they are most comfortable with.

However, you have to make sure that you are going for a tutor that can accommodate you with no issues. We have listed below nine factors that you have to keep in mind to choose the best language tutor for you:

Factors You Should Consider When Choosing a Tutor

Budget

Budget is at the top of the list as it is a significant factor that separates one tutor from the other. In online tutoring firms, their tutors usually have different rates or fees depending on their skills, mastery, and experience. Those who have been teaching longer and receive higher ratings typically charge higher fees. It means that if you want the best tutor, you have to have a much bigger budget.

The language you want to learn.

Decide on what language/s you want to learn. These platforms categorise their tutors depending on the language that they are teaching. Usually, English language teachers are more compared with the other languages. It means that with some languages, tutors might be limited. It is also possible to hire one tutor to teach you two or more languages since others are qualified to teach them.

Language speciality

There are different language specialities an online language tutoring platform can offer. For example, with English classes, there are conversational classes, kids’ classes, beginners classes, intensive courses, business English classes, and native English. Each tutor can teach one or more of these specialisations.

Tutor’s credibility

Another significant factor when choosing a tutor is their credibility in teaching. You want a tutor that can teach you all the basics if you are just a beginner. Most of the time, native speakers are preferred, but not always. You can measure their credibility by reading their profiles, indicating their skills, qualifications, and proficiency in the language/s.

Tutor’s number of students

The tutor’s number of active students should also be taken into account. Those who are teaching multiple students are less likely to accommodate you, especially if their schedule would not fit in your chosen timeslot. Tutors with more students are also more likely to give your classes better focus.

Lessons offered

Depending on the tutor’s mastery, he or she can offer various lessons. More experienced teachers and those who have been in the service longer can teach hundreds of topics. If you have a particular lesson in mind that you want to learn, seek a tutor to help you with that.

Reviews

The tutors’ former and current students can post reviews about their learning experience with them. Read these testimonials to have a feel on how effective the teaching method of this particular language tutor. You can also gauge their credibility and proficiency just by reading these comments and recommendations.

Tutor’s communication skills

You and your tutor should be able to communicate with each other seamlessly. This way, you can better grasp your lesson and learn the language quickly. Some online language tutoring platforms allow you to message a tutor beforehand to ask them questions and see their communication skills. Trial lessons are also available.

Availability

Lastly, figure out a schedule that works best for you. Fortunately, with platforms having thousands of tutors, whatever timeslot you prefer, there is undoubtedly a tutor that can accommodate you. Choose the tutors that you liked the most and see if they are available.

Book a Trial Lesson with a Preply Online Tutor

Preply is an online tutoring platform for people who want to learn foreign languages. They have more than 30,000 tutors based in countries around the world who can teach various languages, including English, French, Spanish, Italian, German, and even the less common ones like Hebrew, Urdu, Arabic, etc. Preply allows their students to choose their tutors that they think are the best fit for them. Their platform is very user-friendly, and they offer affordable prices that will surely suit your budget.

To start, all you need to do is find a tutor, pick a schedule, and enrol. Then you will be given credentials that allow you to log into their platform. They use video conferencing software as virtual classrooms. Easy, right?

Requesting a Tutor

If you do not want to scroll through the list of thousands of Preply online tutors, you can request one based on your preference. Preply offers an option where you can request a tutor by filling out a form stating the language you want, your requirements, and your price range. This request will then be posted where all qualified tutors can view it. They will be the one that will contact you, and you can start talking about your goals from there. Book a free trial class to finally see if he or she is a suitable tutor for you.

Conclusion

Choosing the right tutor is crucial to your learning experience. You want someone qualified and skilled to teach you. Most importantly, you want a tutor that you are comfortable with as the best learning environment has to be two-sided. It is vital to have the freedom to raise questions in case you need clarifications. This way, you can effectively learn the language as quickly as you can. During the entire experience, the key to learning a new language is through enjoying every session. With the right tutor, you can easily achieve that.