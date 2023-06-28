In Interview with Adi Rishabh Jain, Vice President – Swarrnim Startup and Innovation University

Adi Rishabh Jain, Vice President of Swarrnim Startup and Innovation University (SSIU), shares with TechStory, how SSIU aims to revolutionize the startup ecosystem in India by equipping students with comprehensive knowledge in Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and Intrapreneurship. SSIU is the first university in India to offer such a unique educational approach, with a focus on training future entrepreneurs.

1. Can you provide an overview of Swarrnim Startup & Innovation University and its mission in fostering entrepreneurship and innovation among students?

Swarrnim Startup and Innovation University (SSIU) is India’s first university that provides students with an understanding of Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and Intrapreneurship by instilling knowledge of a traditional and conventional education system. SSIU is one of India’s premier engineering, health science, and technology institutes. Established in 2017, it is located in Bhoyan Rathod, Gandhinagar, and is recognized for its academic excellence, research contributions, and vibrant campus life.

While SSIU’s primary focus is on education and research, it also strongly emphasizes fostering entrepreneurship and innovation in various disciplines among its students. The institute actively encourages and supports entrepreneurship through several programs, centers, and initiatives.

Here is an overview of some of these efforts:

Innovation and Entrepreneurship course: SSIU has a dedicated academic syllabus for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (IE) that serves as a platform for aspiring entrepreneurs on campus. It organizes workshops, competitions, speaker sessions, and networking events to promote entrepreneurial thinking and skill development. The IE department also mentors and guides students looking to start their ventures.

Women Entrepreneurship Development Cell (WEDC): Protecting women and their rights is the prime motto of Swarrnim University. Every woman has the right to be heard. Therefore, we created the Women Development Cell (WDC) in 2011-2012 to empower women and motivate them to become stronger individuals. The WDC was set up to address concerns regarding gender discrimination. We work towards Women’s Empowerment and Women’s Rights to enhance the skills women entrepreneurs require for their upliftment. The cell has done various workshop series based on skill development, health, hygiene, sensitization, and entrepreneurship.

Swarrnim Atmanirbhar Divyang Cell (SADC): The Swarrnim Atmanirbhar Divyang Cell was inaugurated in April 2021 to develop a startup and entrepreneurship ecosystem to support people with disabilities. This cell provides employment skill training before arranging placements for them in corporate, institutions, and organizations. The cell wishes to help the youth with disabilities to convert their innovative ideas into a revenue-generation model. Swarrnim Startup & Innovation University also successfully signed an MOU with Apang Manav Mandal.

Swarrnim Incubation Center: SSIU has an Incubation Center that supports the development and growth of early-stage startups. It provides mentoring, seed funding, and access to facilities and resources to help startups convert their ideas into viable businesses. The center also facilitates networking with investors, industry experts, and mentors.

Overall, SSIU is an institution that is committed to fostering entrepreneurship and innovation among its students. Through various initiatives, programs, and centers, the institute aims to provide a conducive environment that nurtures an entrepreneurial mindset, encourages risk-taking, and supports the growth of startups and innovative ventures.

2. Can you share the need/gap that you are looking at addressing through the University?

Swarrnim Startup & Innovation University aims to empower students to become entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs, equipping them with the skills needed for success in the ever-evolving tech industry. In India, technological advancements have vast potential across all sectors. Through a combination of academic excellence and comprehensive startup support, our goal is to foster the creation of intellectual properties and ground-breaking ideas that can bring about a positive transformation in India’s industry and market landscape. We strive to cultivate an environment that encourages innovation and prepares students to impact the country’s entrepreneurial ecosystem significantly.

3. Several universities have come up with their own startup-focused programs. How are you setting yourself apart from them?

Swarrnim Startup & Innovation University, Gujarat’s first startup-focused university, offers a comprehensive range of programs and initiatives tailored to nurture and develop startups. We are the only university dedicated to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship across various fields of education. With its unwavering commitment to startups, the university provides specialized resources, courses, and support systems to empower aspiring entrepreneurs. By choosing Swarrnim Startup & Innovation University, students gain access to an ecosystem that prioritizes startup culture and equips them with the necessary skills to excel in the dynamic world of entrepreneurship.

4. Can you share more details about the vocational courses offered at Swarrnim University that specifically focus on nurturing entrepreneurial skills among the students? How has the response been from students?

Swarrnim Startup & Innovation University offers a dedicated Centre of Excellence featuring an Apple Lab and SAP Lab, providing exceptional courses in information technology. Our campus also houses top-quality entrepreneurial courses, ensuring a comprehensive educational experience. Additionally, the university offers various vocational and full-time courses catering to diverse academic interests and disciplines. This comprehensive offering empowers students to pursue their passion and gain expertise in their chosen fields, making Swarrnim an ideal destination for aspiring entrepreneurs and students seeking a well-rounded education.

5. Could you share some success stories of students who have undertaken courses at Swarrnim University?

One of the notable success stories from Swarrnim Startup & Innovation University is Raj Mehta, the visionary behind Greta Electric Scooters. As the world’s youngest entrepreneur to establish an automobile company, Raj’s achievements exemplify the university’s commitment to nurturing innovative startups. Greta Electric Scooters is an inspiring example of how students can realize their entrepreneurial dreams with the right education, guidance, and resources. It’s a testament to the university’s ability to foster and empower aspiring entrepreneurs in the tech industry.

6. How does Swarrnim Startup & Innovation University integrate technology and innovation into its curriculum to prepare students for the rapidly evolving business landscape?

Swarrnim Startup & Innovation University offers extensive facilities and labs for students to conduct experiments and implement innovative ideas under the guidance of expert faculty members across various courses. The engineering curriculum encompasses cutting-edge specializations such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Robotics, and more. This ensures that students receive a comprehensive education in the latest technologies and acquire the necessary skills to excel in their chosen fields. With a strong emphasis on practical learning and hands-on experience, Swarrnim Startup & Innovation University equips aspiring entrepreneurs with the tools and knowledge to thrive in the rapidly evolving tech industry.

7. Does Swarrnim Startup & Innovation University leverage emerging technologies such as AI, IoT, blockchain, or data analytics to foster innovation and entrepreneurship among its students? If yes, then how?

Yes, we leverage all the emerging technologies to foster innovation and entrepreneurship in students, as discussed further in the infrastructure. Additionally, we have regular connections with people in the industry who help our students keep track of new and emerging technologies and their implications.

8. What role does Swarrnim Startup & Innovation University play in bridging the gap between academia and industry in the technology and startup ecosystem?

At Swarrnim Startup & Innovation University, we foster innovation and entrepreneurship in students by leveraging emerging technologies. Our infrastructure supports the exploration and utilization of cutting-edge tools and techniques. Moreover, we facilitate regular connections with industry professionals, enabling our students to stay updated on new and emerging technologies and understand their implications. By combining theoretical knowledge with practical industry insights, we equip our students with the necessary skills to thrive in the dynamic world of technology-driven startups and innovations.

9. What advice would you give to aspiring entrepreneurs who are interested in pursuing a tech-based startup or innovation and considering Swarrnim Startup & Innovation University as their educational platform?

If you’re an aspiring entrepreneur interested in developing a tech-based startup or innovation, Swarrnim Startup & Innovation University can provide a valuable educational platform. Our specialized focus on startups and innovation and the tech-oriented curriculum can equip you with the knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in the tech industry. The university’s resources, network, and mentorship opportunities can be used to gain practical insights and guidance. Embrace the entrepreneurial mindset, seek continuous learning, and be prepared to face challenges head-on. Remember, success in the tech startup world requires technical expertise and business acumen.

