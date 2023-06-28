Amazon Begins Early Discounting Ahead of Prime Day, Checkout Pre-Sale Deals on Amazon Products

In a surprising move, multinational e-commerce giant Amazon has begun offering substantial discounts on various Amazon products, even though Prime Day is still two weeks away. This unexpected early discounting has caught many users of the e-commerce platform off guard.

During this pre-Prime Day sale, a significant portion of the deals primarily features Amazon-branded products. Included in the discounted offerings are Fire Tablets, Echo speakers, Fire TVs, Ring Doorbells, and a wide array of other Amazon products.

As part of the ongoing pre-Prime Day sale, customers can now enjoy significant discounts on various Amazon products. Some notable deals include Amazon Kids Fire Tablets, available from $54.99 with discounts of up to 54%. Echo Dot (5th Gen) Kids Devices are priced at $27.99, reflecting a 53% discount.

The Ring Video Doorbell is offered starting from $34.99, with discounts of up to 62%. Additionally, Eero Wi-Fi Routers are available from $44.99, offering discounts of up to 69%. Lastly, Amazon Fire 4K Smart TVs can be purchased starting from $259.99, providing savings of up to 31%.

Just like previous Prime Day sales, these deals are exclusively available to Amazon Prime members. To avail of the discounts during this year’s Prime Day, it is recommended to sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime.

After the trial period, Prime membership will cost $14.99 per month or $139 per year for regular members. Students have the option of subscribing for $7.49 per month or $69 per year.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual event organized by Amazon, where the company offers exclusive deals and discounts for Amazon Prime members. It typically lasts for 48 hours and features a wide range of products across various categories, including electronics, home appliances, fashion, beauty, and more.

Prime Day is known for its significant discounts and is often considered one of the biggest online shopping events of the year.

2023 Amazon Prime Day India

The anticipated Amazon Prime Day in India for the year 2023 is scheduled to occur on July 15 and 16. This exciting two-day event will feature a wide range of products with attractive deals and discounts, including exclusive bank offers for Amazon Prime members.

Among the products expected to have Prime Day offers are the Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K Google TV, Morphy Richards 30L microwave oven, Bosch 13 place settings dishwasher, Faber 60cm auto-clean chimney, Samsung 8kg 5-star washing machine, LG 55-inch 4K UHD OLED Google TV, Haier 325L 3-star refrigerator, Samsung 55-inch crystal iSmart 4K UHD smart LED TV, LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter AI AC, OnePlus 65-inch Q series 4K UHD QLED Google TV, IFB 16 place dishwasher, and more.

Amazon Prime Day 2022

Amazon’s previous Prime Day event, held on July 11 and 12, 2021, spanned 48 hours. According to data from Adobe Analytics, online retail sales in the United States during this period exceeded $11.9 billion, representing an 8.5% increase compared to the previous year’s event.

Numerator, a consumer data measurement company, reported that the average Amazon Prime customer spent $53.58 within the first 36 hours of Prime Day, marking a substantial 48% surge from the previous year.

Notable top-selling items during the event, as identified by Numerator, included Fire TV Sticks, Echo Dot 4th Generation devices, Blink video doorbells, Frito-Lay Variety Packs, and Amazon gift cards.

Market research firm Insider Intelligence estimated that customers worldwide made purchases worth up to $12.52 billion in Amazon products during Prime Day, with 60% of those transactions occurring within the United States.

