In Interview with Rishi Khemka, Founder and CEO of MindBox India

1. What is the future of EdTech platforms post pandemic, when education is reverting to a traditional model?

The pandemic brought an unprecedented boom within the EdTech arena and also accelerated the adoption of technology inside the school with that being the only medium for delivering content.

As we gradually move towards normalcy, what we are about to observe is the emergence of a hybrid learning system that would help students to have access to best of both worlds. The industry is poised to remain an interesting market owing to its ability to add an interactive and personalised touch to the overall learning experience in the 21st Century.

Schools may start to operate offline, but they will also use Blended Learning / Hybrid Learning / Online Learning / Personalised Learning to deliver continuous learning. It gives students the opportunity to learn anytime, anywhere at their own pace and that too from the comfort of their home.

EdTech will help to focus on individual child’s strength, create a personalised learning path for them and thus help in preparing them to be industry- and career-ready. In the technology-driven world, it is imperative that Gen Z learners be equipped with digital literacy skills that’ll help them innovate solutions to the challenges they may face in the future.

2. How different is MindBox from other EdTech models which are there in the market today?

Most of the industry players are focused around coding as an area and have built offering on top of that. As compared to the rest of the industry players, MindBox is also providing design based programs that complete the whole cycle of design + coding. We teach both professional design & code learning tools/software to students with the help of our outcome-based pedagogical model. Our vision here at MindBox is to create a personalised learning journey for every student, a journey that covers the entire technology lifecycle including all the fundamental courses like coding & design.

Since 2013, MindBox K12 Technology and Creative Education programs which follow the STEAM pedagogy has built an outreach in 100+ schools across India with over 60000+ students in Grades 1st -10th.

From 2020 onwards – MindBox which has STEM accreditation started its Direct to Home Learning Program – Instructor-led Online 1:1 Live Classes to kids across India and abroad in the areas of Design & Coding. Kids use same software to learn which is used by professionals.

Salient Features of MindBox Courses include:

Interactive live online courses for kids and sessions with expert mentors

100% project-based curriculum which makes the kids solve real-world problems

Learning from everywhere while providing convenience and safety for both parents and children

Learning from IIT/Harvard/MIT mentors who have been teaching kids to code since 2010

3D courses offer 3D printout of projects completed by them

3. What are the main courses that MindBox offer, and which age group does it cater to?

We are India’s first STEM Accredited organisation dedicated towards teaching professional design & code learning tools/software to students of the age group 6-18 years. With the help of our customized curriculum capable of catering to multiple skill levels, we help to prepare children for future job roles such as Software & Applications Developer, Graphic Designer, Game Designer, Game Developer, Animator, 3D Designer, Web Designer, Web Developer etc to name a few. We are also the only organisation within the Indian edtech space that provides courses around professional software/tools to K-12 students such as:

Maya

Unity

Kodular

Blender

G-Develop

Photoshop

SketchUp

And many more

MindBox offers age-appropriate courses for kids of ages 6-10 years, 11-13 years, 14-18 years across all English speaking countries of the world.

Main courses include :

Graphic Design, Game Design With Coding, 3D Design With Animation, App Design With Coding, Web Design With Coding, Microsoft Office, Multimedia Designing, Graphic Design – Photoshop, Coding Games Using JavaScript, Coding Applications Using JavaScript, Coding Games Using Python, Coding Applications Using Python, Artificial Intelligence.



4. What are the certifications you will be providing post completion of the courses?

At the end of the course, students earn a Certificate from MindBox for completing their respective course(s). We also provide timely updates to parents so they are part of the learning process for their child. We believe the journey is even more important than the outcome.

5. How important do you feel is STREAM learning especially for motivating students to take up tech entrepreneurship in the future.

With its interdisciplinary approach, STREAM-based learning helps to integrate Science, Technology, Research, Engineering, Art, and Math into one. Accompanied by project-based learning programs, students learn to put their combined knowledge of these interdisciplinary subjects to practical use and create prototypes/solutions capable of tackling real-world problems.

With the Government of India’s focus under the NEP 2020 on interdisciplinary learning, project based learning, entrepreneurship, there is a need to encourage innovation skills throughout the learning ecosystem. This will further help India towards their long term campaigns like ‘Make in India’ in the years ahead.

Through hands-on learning and projects rooted in real world challenges, it develops a creator mindset in kids and encourages them to apply their STREAM knowledge and skills to ideate, research, design and build prototypes for real-world problems like climate change, water scarcity, depletion of marine life etc. It prepares them to become critical thinkers, future leaders, and tech entrepreneurs. Some of the exciting STEM careers of the future include Green Power Creator, 3D Printing Engineer, App Developer and Robotics Engineer.

And it further aids in instilling entrepreneurial values amongst the children. Entrepreneurship is not merely a phenomenon limited to Silicon Valley anymore. It has emerged as one of the fastest-growing fields across the globe because of its positive impact on economic growth and employment opportunities. The growing demand for entrepreneurs further highlights how critical it is for students to be exposed to STREAM learning especially when they are young.