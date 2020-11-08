India Cricket Schedule – (India vs Australia) – How BCCI Earn Money

India is a top cricket playing nation. The Indian cricket team plays awesomely in the past years. There is huge growth in the Indian cricket team. The performance of the Indian cricket team is excellent which attracts all the Indians also sponsors which provided the first-class cricket and players also give their hard work. As we all know India plays on the domestic ground also in international stadiums. There is an upcoming match of India tour to Australia. Below there is the team schedule.

Schedule of Team India with Team Australia

Match

No.

Date

Place

Match Type

Time(IST)

1

Nov 27 2020, Fri

Sydney

1st ODI

09:10

2

Nov 29 2020, Sun

Sydney

2nd ODI

09:10

3

Dec 02, 2020, Wed

Canberra

3rd ODI

09:10

4

Dec 04, 2020, Fri

Canberra

1st T20I

13:40

5

Dec 06, 2020, Sun

Sydney

2nd T20I

13:40

6

Dec 08, 2020, Tue

Sydney

3rd T20I

13:40

7

Dec 17 2020, Thu – Dec 21 2020, Mon

Adelaide

1st Test

09:30

8

Dec 26 2020, Sat – Dec 30 2020, Wed

Melbourne

2nd Test

05:00

9

Jan 07, 2021, Thu – Jan 11, 2021, Mon

Sydney

3rd Test

05:00

10

Jan 15, 2021, Fri – Jan 19, 2021, Tue

Brisbane

4th Test

05:30

As seen from the previous table there are many matches of team India with team Australia. As we all know that in the whole world impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. In this pandemic time, there will happen many matches that will entertain ourselves and keep ourselves aside from this pandemic. Also from these matches, there will generate revenue in various ways. Later we will discuss how BCCI will make many and explore the ways.

How BCCI will generate Money

We know that cricket is heavily dependent on media/broadcast revenues. Nearly 75% of the revenue contribution by media/broadcast. Sponsorship revenue is estimated at 18% and revenue from matchday is around 7%. Cricket makes around 85% of the Indian sports economy with IPL. In 2019, the revenue generated by India, Australia, and England was around 70% of total cricket revenue.

The Indian government has been active in the development of sports and has taken many initiatives including a significantly a 2X increase in budget over the past 5 years.

BCCI makes money from the following sources:

Media(Broadcasting) Rights

Cricket is one of the most popular and most-watched sports in India. Indians of every corner of the globe also from India are followers of the sport. As there is a large no of viewership, Global Media Rights (television as well as digital) for India matches could sell at a huge price driven by the huge Indian fan base and high viewership from India.

Broadcast and sponsorship deals of ICC and ACC events are also primarily. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a loss in revenue of around 48%, out of which 2/3rd will be because of IPL alone.

Media rights for matches hosted by BCCI in India are generally sold to the highest bidder through an auction process.

Star India won the broadcasting rights for matches hosted by BCCI for the 4 years ending on 31st March 2023 for the amount of INR 6138 Crore. This means that the BCCI earns an average of INR 60 Crore for each international match hosted by BCCI during this period.

The broadcaster is charging in the range of Rs 25 crore – Rs 30 crore for the slot of presenting sponsor. STAR India pays the BCCI Rs 43.20 crore per international match (Tests, ODIs, and T20s) played in India. Further, the IPL stock went last year as STAR India won its media rights with a historic bid of Rs 16,347.50 crore for five years (2019-2022), translating into Rs 54.5 crore per match.

Sponsorship Fees

Sponsorship fees are another significant source of revenue for the BCCI. Again by similar to the auction of Media Rights, Sponsorship Rights are also sold to the highest bidder through the auction process. It is generally the sale of ‘Team Sponsorship’ rights and ‘Title Sponsorship’ rights that bring in the most dollars for the BCCI. All the credit goes to players and the Indian national team, which has not only performed brilliantly for the last few years but also attracts sponsors.

Every tournament has official sponsors. Each will generally have their title sponsors, associate sponsors, etc. While associate sponsorship is being sold for Rs 15 crore – Rs 20 crore.

Series Sponsor

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that One97 Communication Ltd, the company which runs the e-commerce payment system Paytm, has acquired the rights to sponsor India’s international and domestic matches till 2023. The winning bid was fixed at Rs 326.80 crore to be paid by the company to the cricket board in the next four years.

Various sponsors will get their branding in stadiums.

“Vodafone Named Sponsor Of India’s 2020 Tour Of Australia”

National Team (Jersey) Sponsor

There is one another sponsorship that is jersey. Like Star have been provided jersey. Even Nike pays BCCI for being an official merchandise partner.

Online gaming app company Mobile Premier League (MPL) replaces Nike, (who have been partners with the Indian cricket Board since 2006). The deal with the BCCI that MPL Sports Apparel and Accessories will be the sponsors of the new kit of the Indian cricket team. BCCI will also get a revenue share of 10 % of every jersey or merchandise sold by MPL. The deal is from November 2020 till December 2023 and will see the board earn Rs 65 lakh per game over the three years.

Advertisements

About 85% of the inventory has already been sold to sponsors and the remaining 15% is being sold to a clutch of last-minute advertisers.

As for India matches, a ten-second ad slot costs in the range of Rs 10 lakh – Rs 12 lakh.

PhonePe, One Plus, Havells, Kamala Pasand, Amazon.com, Amazon Pay, Byju’s, Dream11, MRF tires, Pernod Ricard, AMFI, Coca–Cola, Uber, Mondelez, Uber Eats, Oppo, PaisaBazaar.com, Acko General Insurance, CEAT Tyres, ICICI Lombard, Royal Challenge Sports Drink and Philips Hue, are some of the brands that have associated with the tournament, stated Star Sports and they give their ads frequently.

Comments

comments