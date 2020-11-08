Sarkari Jobs Website: Offers Latest Notifications on Government Jobs, Results And Admit Cards

Sarkari jobs is the No 1 fastest growing “Job search” website in India for freshly graduated students as well as experience professionals for seeking government jobs in India. Sarkari.com is launched by the team of India pulse which has other great initiates as well. The website offers free alerts for jobs as well as other important updates including sarkari exam, admit cards, sarkari result, employment news and current affairs to name a few.

In addition to free job alert, the people who are seeking a government job can also get notifications through different social media and channels like YouTube, Dailymotion and others. The website gives vacancy notifications or the upcoming Central and state government jobs of all sectors and categories. The candidates also get detailed information about each notification, application process among others.

Features and services

The main focus of Sankarijob.com is to provide the fastest possible alerts for all government job notification. The other services include update for admit cards, sarkari results, employment news and current affairs. It also allows its users to have a free profile for job-seekers, online resume, bookmarking job notifications and creating custom alerts. The main services are:

Government Jobs – The Sarkarijob.com is one of the most useful resource for job seekers in India in finding government or sarkari jobs and does this by providing both central and state government vacancies.

Jobs by state – the users can browse through the each state and union territory and central government departments/organizations.

Free Job Alert – Get free job alert for sarkari job notifications including state and central government jobs in India. The aspirants can get alerts through multiple channel.

Jobs by Education – Get alerts for Sarkari jobs updates by education including 10th/12th pass, graduation, diploma & other for government exams and jobs in India and by Category and Industry.

Sarkari Result – The website keeps track of all recently announced sarkari exams result for recruitment done by government departments, ministries and organizations with fast updates.

Admit Cards – Get latest alerts for Sarkari Admit Cards also known as call letter, hall ticket or hall pass for various government exams and jobs in India.

Employment News – The weekly Employment News features complete list of all Government jobs by Government organizations and departments at Central and State Level.

Sanskari Naukri 2021

Government jobs or sanskari jobs or Sarkari Naukri notifications are announced on daily basis for major Government Departments Minister and state owned organizations posted through their official websites, Public service commission (PSC), staff selection commission (SSC) and other organization where you can apply online to government latest vacancies or submit your resume to appropriate department. The website allows you to filter current sarkari naukri by qualification, skills, education or job title in all major cities.

These are the caste divisions used in the government to allocate seats for these caste peoples. The full forms of SC (Schedule Caste), ST (Schedule Tribes), OBC (Other Backward Classes), UR (Unreserved category) are available. On top of that, you can get updates for all exams, syllabus, admit card and results at one place here. Candidates can subscribe to free Sarkari naukri alerts through multiple channels available.

There are many similar websites for each department and state owned organization and each post announcement for the jobs but for candidates it’s hard to keep track of all the websites every day. Which is why the team makes it easy to by curating the updates on daily basis with regular updates throughout the day for easier access. Every job on the website is well organized through categorization making it easier for candidates to find sarkari naukri by education, qualification and location.

Process to apply in Nauki Jobs

The documents required for the applying to these jobs are Passport Size Photoraph, Computer generated signature, Working email Id and Phone number, List of all Academic qualifications, Government Id proof (Aadhar card) and lastly a caste certificate if they belongs to reserved category. The process is as follows:

The candidate must first register to the website then each notifications they get will direct them to “Apply Online” link which provides an application form that you can download.

The candidate must fill out the form with their details which are Name, DOB, Father Name, Mother Name, Address, Gender, etc.

The candidate must then scan the required Documents and Upload their Passport size photograph.

Pay the required application fee as required and submit the online application.

Sarkari VS Private Naukri

In India government jobs are always preferred over the private jobs. While the country faces major problems because of unemployment, new graduates or even 10th/12th pass candidates are keen to apply to Sarkari naukri. In many cases, job security offered by Government or sarkari jobs are preferred over high pay offered by the private sector because it is more secure.

The government sector also provides post retirement policies which are favorable because of the various Bharat Sarkar pension schemes. Other factors like sarkari pension after retirement, work-life balance, additional perks per scale and other factors play key part in its popularity in India.

Sarkari Naukri through Competitive Exams

Major competitive exams are conducted every year that include Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Public Service Commissions (PSC), UPSC, JET,RRB, Defence and several others. Candidates must have specific education, age limit and physical standards in order to be eligible to apply to these vacancies. Graduated students looking to apply to Sarkari naukri in India must prepare and pass certain government examinations in order to be eligible for the job selection.

Basic Education requirement for eligibility

Unlike private jobs having high educational and experience requirement for eligibility, the eligibility criteria for sarkari naukri is minimal in most cases. Aspirants having passed 10th or 12th pass can begin to apply to these sarkari vacancies as soon as they are graduates. Graduates having bachelor degree or master’s degree have hundreds of thousands career opportunities in the government sector to apply through “sarkari bharti” programs.

