Indian Finance Minister pushes for global crypto regulation

Nirmala Sitharaman, the Indian Finance Minister, pushes for global cooperation to establish an effective crypto regulation regime. She also stressed that the Indian regulators would run crypto awareness campaigns to educate and warn users about the risks associated with the industry. This shows that the authorities in India still have a negative outlook on the industry.

In her last press conference, Nirmala Sitharam answered some important questions on the crypto industry and how they are approaching regulation. She informed me that one of the agendas of the G20 is crypto. And it is very important for nations to come together to be able to regulate the buying and selling of digital assets. That’s because it is practically impossible to ban crypto without help from other countries.

Let’s say India bans crypto in India, and all Indian exchanges either shut down or move out of the country. As for Indian citizens, they just need to use foreign platforms to keep trading crypto. With P2p transactions, even banks might not be able to identify any crypto buying or selling.

Nirmala said that the main problem with crypto in India is that students are putting all their money into risky assets with the hope of generating humungous returns. This is why the regulators and the authorities are actively campaigning so that everyone can be taught the risks of investing in crypto. Once people have enough knowledge, they can decide for themselves if the returns they are expecting from crypto investments are good enough as per the risk involved.

While the government taxed cryptocurrencies last year, there haven’t been any new updates on the crypto bill the government has been working on. Nirmala Sitharam said that as soon as there is an update, she will let us know. She also said that India is having discussions with the G20 countries to develop a standard protocol for crypto regulation globally. This is promising but also dangerous at the same time. We wouldn’t want all nations to come together and ban crypto. Right?

