Gate.io plans to enter Hong Kong with their new Web3 budget

Hong Kong wants to become a crypto hub, and they have been attracting a lot of crypto businesses lately. First, DBS bank announced that they plan to offer crypto services in Hong Kong. The city announced its plans to unban retail trading for crypto investors. And now, a popular crypto exchange, Gate.io, plans to enter Hong Kong after the city announced a $6.4 million budget for WEB3 companies in 2023-24.

Gate.io plans to operate in Hong Kong

Gate group, the company behind the platform, said that they would apply for a crypto license in Hong Kong. They already have a local company in the city that provides custody service for digital assets. The firm’s name is Hippo Financial Services, and they have been operating in Hong Kong since August 2022.

The Financial Secretary of Hong Kong announced that they must keep the development going as Web3 has a huge potential. It is also important for them just to keep up with other nations and foster innovation.

Hong Kong plans to spend its Web3 budget on organizing seminars, encouraging business cooperation and arranging workshops where people can learn. This will help them create a workforce that is ready to work in the crypto space. And as more crypto companies come into the country because of their support, it will help create more jobs and improve their economy.

About Gate.io

Gate.io is a cryptocurrency exchange platform that was launched in 2013. It is operated by Gate Technology Inc. and is headquartered in the Cayman Islands. The platform provides users with access to a wide range of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many others.

Gate.io offers users a variety of trading options, including spot trading, margin trading, and futures trading. It also has a user-friendly interface and provides users with a variety of tools to help them analyze market trends and make informed trading decisions.

The exchange is also known for its strong security measures, including two-factor authentication and cold storage for user funds. The platform also has a good reputation for its customer support, which is available 24/7 to assist users with any issues they may encounter while using the platform.

