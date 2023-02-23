Spotify is testing “token-enabled playlists” for android users

The music streaming platform Spotify has been testing a new service called “token-enabled playlists.” It is currently in the pilot phase and is available for Android users in U.S., U.K., Australia, Germany and New Zealand. This new service will allow NFT holders to connect their wallets to Spotify and listen to selected music.

Spotify’s “token-enabled playlists” service

For now, it is available only in selected countries and for android users. However, even if you belong to that group, in order to enjoy the service, you must have tokens from Moonbirds, Kingship, Flup or Overlord community. Any other NFT/token holders do not have a curated playlist yet. For the community members mentioned above, the music playlist will be updated regularly during the 3 month testing period. Members will receive a unique link via which they can access the music.

Overlord tweeted about the same, saying that holders of the Lizard-themed NFTs can connect their wallets to Spotify and listen to a new playlist called “Invasion.” Other community pages also tweeted about this new service by Spotify. Like Kingship, which is Universal Music Group’s NFT band and they have created special playlists featuring popular artists like Snoop Dogg, Missy Eliott and more.

How to access this new feature?

First, you need to search for the playlist you want to listen to on the Spotify app. Once found, you can click on the play button at the top, which will be locked. A pop-up will appear asking you to connect your wallet to Spotify. The currently supported ones are Metamask, Trust Wallet, Rainbow, Ledger Live and Zerion. Once you select your wallets from the given list, click on continue and agree and connect it to Spotify. Once done, the playlist will reappear, and all the music tracks will be accessible on the platform.

There have been no reports on when Spotify will be rolling out this feature to more countries and iOS devices. However, you can always use a paid VPN service to access features not available in your region.

Spotify entered the NFT and blockchain space after multiple WEB3 music platforms surfaced, trying to compete with them. What are your thoughts on the “token-enabled playlists” that Spotify is testing? And do you think WEB3 music platforms will be able to beat Spotify? Let us know in the comments below. And, if you found our content informative, share it with your family and friends.

