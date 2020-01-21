Indian Pop Star Sukhbir Singh Invests in International music app, Flutin

Bollywood singer Sukhbir Singh has now invested an undisclosed amount in the international music startup Flutin and is also exploring creative collaboration with the app.

Vishu Gupta, Founder, and CEO, Flutin, said,

“He sees how Flutin is bringing innovation to the music industry in India and around the globe, and how we’re bridging the gap for artists, especially those in the emerging category. Our commitment to these artists and their needs was a large part of what interested Sukhbir in our company.”

“We’ve been able to get traction for little-known artists in the US and for independent musicians in India, and we’re excited to see where our work with Sukhbir’s new tracks will take us,” he added.

The company is founded by the Sumit Chakraborty, Vishu Gupta, and Prankush Roopanwal in the year 2015. It is a music discovery platform focused on independent artists. With the help of AI, Flutin tracks music listening behavior of the users and even recommends the most relevant tracks from emerging and independent artists, thus helping them discover new music and offering better and relevant exposure to the artists.

“I’m partnering with Flutin as an investor and mentor,” Singh said. “I rarely find platforms that connect music to listeners in such an engaging way. Flutin has some unique features for listeners; for example, it allows listeners to dedicate songs to other users. It provides a platform to budding artists who need help and support. I know, I used to be one myself.”

