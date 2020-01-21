Panasonic India partners with Amazon India to expand its reach

21 January 2020:

Panasonic India today announced it’s partnership with Amazon India to expand its reach amongst the home appliance user community.

With this collaboration, Panasonic’s new range of 13 fully automatic top load and 9 semi-automatic top load washing machines will be available on Amazon.in from today.

The fully automatic top load series is available in 6.2kg up to 8 kg capacity and the semi-automatic top load range is available in 6.5kg up to 14 kg and starts from INR 8,790.

Mr. Harshal Soman, Head – Home Appliance Business, Panasonic India said, “We at Panasonic understand the evolving needs of our consumers and to cater to the growing preference of online purchases, we are extending our home appliances range; starting with washing machines on Amazon. With this partnership, we aim to offer ease of access to millions of consumers and also strengthen our distribution and penetration in the home appliances market.”

Mr. Siddharth Bhagat, Category Leader – Large Appliances, Amazon India, said, “We are excited to partner with Panasonic to bring their new range of 13 fully automatic top load and 9 semi-automatic top load washing machines for our customers on Amazon.in. With this partnership, we continue to build a strong portfolio of washing machines offering vast selection, great value and a convenient shopping experience.”

(Image – Amazon)