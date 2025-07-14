India has launched its first university-led startup platform, Campus Tank, giving young entrepreneurs under 30 a chance to pitch their ideas for a $1 million investment. Launched in Chandigarh, the initiative combines funding, mentorship, and incubation to boost student innovation. Next-gen entrepreneurs get shot at $1 million funding pool, mentorship, and incubation support. Credits: The Tribune

A New Era for Campus-Born Startups

In a bold step to empower India’s next generation of innovators, ‘Campus Tank’, India’s first university-led startup launchpad, was officially launched in Chandigarh on Monday. The initiative allows student founders and young entrepreneurs under 30 to pitch their business ideas directly to investors and compete for a pledged fund of $1 million. Modeled after the popular American show Shark Tank, this program provides not only funding but also mentorship, incubation, and strategic ecosystem support.

The Powerhouse Collaboration Behind Campus Tank

The initiative is the brainchild of a three-way collaboration between Chandigarh University, Apna.co—an Indian unicorn and leading professional networking platform—and Venture Catalysts (VCats), the country’s first integrated incubator and a major early-stage investment firm.

The launch event was graced by several dignitaries including Rajya Sabha MP and Chandigarh University Chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu, Apna COO Karna Choksi, Vice President Dr. Preet Deep Singh, and VCats’ Managing Partner Rishabh Golchha. Together, they unveiled the official portal for Campus Tank:

🔗 https://apna.co/contests/campus-tank-2025

Who Can Apply and What’s at Stake?

Young visionaries—founders and co-founders under the age of 30—can apply for Campus Tank until August 14, 2025. Selected applicants will pitch their ideas to a panel of top-tier investors from Venture Catalysts during the Demo Day hosted at Chandigarh University.

What’s on offer?

A slice of the $1 million investment fund

Expert mentorship and strategic guidance

Incubation support via Cube Founders Space

Access to masterclasses, training programs, and industry insights

Building a Startup Nation, One Campus at a Time

Speaking at the launch, MP Satnam Singh Sandhu emphasized how Campus Tank aligns with the Startup India initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016. He highlighted India’s meteoric rise to becoming the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem, boasting over 1.76 lakh startups and 118 unicorns today, compared to just 500 startups a decade ago.

“Campus Tank aims to contribute to this momentum by transforming young students from job seekers to job providers,” said Sandhu. “Over 18 lakh direct jobs have been created by startups in the last decade, and more than 51% of these have emerged from smaller cities—a clear signal that talent knows no geography.”

Empowering Innovation Where It Starts—on Campus

Dr. Preet Deep Singh of Apna added, “Campus Tank is not just an event—it’s a powerful stage for India’s youngest and brightest entrepreneurs. This is where ideas born in dorm rooms, canteens, and hostel jam sessions get seen, heard, and funded.”

He also highlighted the employment impact: “Each startup typically generates 11 direct jobs and 4x more indirectly. Imagine the multiplier effect this initiative could have on India’s economy.”

Funding the Hustlers in Hostels and Cafés

Rishabh Golchha, Managing Partner at Venture Catalysts, put it simply: “India’s next breakout founders are already building—in hostels, cafés, garages. Campus Tank is our way of finding and backing them early. With up to $1 million in pledged investment, we’re not just offering capital—we’re offering access, mentorship, and belief in bold ideas.”

Whether you’re a student still in college or a fresh graduate with a prototype and a dream, Campus Tank is your chance to shine on a national platform, connect with influential backers, and take your idea to market.

Final Word

In a time when India’s youth are brimming with entrepreneurial ambition, Campus Tank emerges as a timely, high-impact initiative that could shape the country’s future innovation landscape. With the perfect blend of mentorship, funding, and ecosystem support, the stage is now set for student-led startups to thrive—and possibly become India’s next unicorn.