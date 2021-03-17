India’s Online Casino Revolution

Online gambling is certainly popular all over the world, but some countries love it more than others. That’s certainly the case with India. One of the most populated countries in the world is in a loving relationship with online gambling, especially when it comes to the youth.

India is on the verge of becoming one of the top gaming markets in the world. The industry is worth billions already, and the gross gaming revenue will rise in the coming years. The unregulated market has some restrictions in place, but Indian players can easily gamble offshore. India online casinos are on the rise, and it seems that the industry’s march won’t stop soon.

What Fuels the Online Gaming Boom in India?

There are a number of factors that drive the industry’s rise. According to one report, in 2016, India had 120 million active online gamblers. That number has surely tripled so far, especially during the pandemic-struck 2020. Those numbers have been fueled by numerous factors, including mobile gaming. Low-cost smartphones are a reality in India and their increased usage has surely been a big part of online gambling.

Other factors such as the availability of super-fast Internet have also fueled the industry’s boom. The entertainment industry in India is undergoing a revolution, and the government will need to do something about it sooner or later. Online casinos in India hold great potential and have made a huge jump in just under a decade.

The lack of legal framework is surely another driving factor. Unlike Europe or other jurisdictions, the Indian government has yet to set laws in regards to online gambling. While it is illegal to gamble in India except in regulated areas such as Goa, the law doesn’t mention anything about online gaming. This has led to hundreds of online casinos offering their services to Indian players and even accepting Rupees.

Indians can easily hop up online from the computers or smartphones and play the games they love with Rupees. It’s a very convenient way to indulge in their gambling habits, especially for the youth.

A March That Won’t Stop

In the past couple of years, India has seen a number of digital payment methods introduced. Systems such as IMPS and UPI allow players to make deposits and withdrawals easier than ever before. This is another key factor that helps the industry thrive in India, allowing players to fund their accounts in seconds.

When you combine it all, it becomes clear that the online casino craze in India is here to stay. Indian-targeted casino content is also on the rise as the industry knows very well how popular online gambling is in the country. The revenue numbers rose dramatically over the past few years and especially in 2020 during the pandemic.

If it’s regulated, online gambling can become one of the driving forces in India’s economy. The market shows no signs of slowing down, with projections showing a 400% rise in the next decade. As technology continues to get better, so will casinos, and with it, the number of players will rise up.