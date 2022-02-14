India’s Renowned Top 3 Ayurvedic Doctors Recognized for Healing Mankind with Their Effective Ayurvedic Treatment

Top 3 Ayurvedic doctors / clinics in India

These famous Ayurvedic doctors are well-known for their skills and services including treatment effectiveness, and the patient recovered success rate.

Ayurveda is a recognized traditional practice that is followed for ages and has proven to provide the best results for almost every disease. This is been practiced for more than 3,000 years. It mainly focuses on balancing the doshas i.e., Vata, Pitta, and Kapha the three elements that define the body’s healthy functioning. The main cause of all the disease emergence is the imbalance of these doshas, and our unhealthy diet and sedentary lifestyle. Ayurveda has its center in India where the application of plants, herbs, and shrubs are used as an ingredient to cure disease naturally and effectively without any side effects. Ayurvedic practitioner believes that to get recovery from the disease it is essentially important to follow a healthy diet and lifestyle along with Ayurvedic treatment.

The Top 3 Ayurvedic doctors in India are renowned and recognized for their treatment, patient’s success and satisfaction rate, and mainly due to the skills and knowledge that they possess. They follow a holistic approach of treatment to effectively recover the patient even from chronic diseases.

These top 3 recognized and eminent Ayurvedic Doctors are listed down below.

Dr. Mukesh Sharda

Dr. Mukesh Sharda World’s renowned Ayurvedic doctor and founder of Dr. Sharda Ayurveda. She has been practicing Ayurveda for more than 15+ years and so on.

Her specialization stands in understanding disease from an Ayurvedic perspective and co-relate it with other medical practices. She tends to encourage more on dietary changes i.e., incorporation of specific food and herbs along with plant-based medicine by following a holistic approach for healthy and disease-free living. Today Dr. Sharda Ayurveda with its widespread branches is healing mankind across the Globe through telephonic and video consultations. She has an enormous success rate in treating patients with chronic diseases such as Rheumatoid Arthritis, Psoriasis, and Asthma and many others.

Her dedication towards her work has led her to achieve worldwide recognition and many awards of which a few of them are Best Ayurvedic Doctor Awarded By SH. Brahm Mohindra (Minister of Health & Family Welfare GOVT. of Punjab)(2018); Excellence in the field of Ayurveda Treatment by SH. Shripad Naik Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India – 2018 and the achievements are long-lasting.

Dr. Pratap Chauhan

Dr. Partap Chauhan, Director of Jiva Ayurveda, is India’s renowned Ayurvedacharya. Jiva Ayurveda was established with a mission to introduce Ayurveda to every home across Indian territories. The objective was simple as they tend to make people live a happy life by keeping their lifestyle healthy by offering the best Ayurvedic treatment at their doorstep.

They help in dealing with growing ailments and treating disorders that would include diabetes, asthma, obesity, skin complications, and many more.

Dr. Smita Pankaj Naram

She is the co-founder of Ayushakti, India’s renowned Ayurvedic health center. Dr. Smita started this journey of bringing in Ancient Health Solutions, with a vision to transform the health of billions of people. She is an Ayurvedic Practitioner with qualifications Ayurved Madhyama and Ayurved Uttama of Shravan Masa Dakshina Pariksha Samitee constituted by law in the State of Gujarat & recognized by the Central Council of Indian Medicine, New Delhi, India.