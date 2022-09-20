India’s WinZO sues Google to Put a Halt to its New Gaming Policy

According to the recent reports provided by Reuters, India’s WinZO has sued Google to stop the company from allowing real money games such as rummy and fantasy sports as it is discriminatory. Read the entire article to learn more about this news story.

About the Lawsuit

WinZO, an Indian app offers a lot of games to make real money that includes the games mentioned above but also other games like carrom,car racing, which to Goggle is unacceptable. Due to this, Winzo won’t be able to gain anything from Google’s new policy. Alphabet Inc. which is a part of Google has never allowed such games which involve making real money in India. But this year it came up with a new policy saying that fantasy sports and rummy could make it to its play store marketplace as a year-long pilot program. In its lawsuit filed at the Delhi High Court, WinZO said it had contacted Google on September 10 to contest the updated policy, saying it was “unfair”.WinZO had got no response, forcing it to seek court relief, stated the company’s filing, which described Google’s decision as one that “amounts to unfair trade practice.” It further argued that “all games of skill enjoy constitutional protection.”

About Google

About WinZO

If you’re bored at home and can’t really find something or someone to entertain you, then WinZO is the only app that can come to your rescue. It is online gaming and entertainment platform. This company is fairly new and came into existence in the year 2018. The app has 12 different languages so that a large section of people living in India can use it with ease. The purpose of this app is to bring the gaming community together and provide them with an amazing gaming experience.