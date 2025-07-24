Promoters get nod to nominate two directors as leadership transition looms.

A Bold Step Towards Recovery

In a decisive move to rebuild trust and shore up its balance sheet, IndusInd Bank has announced plans to raise up to $3.47 billion (₹30,000 crore). The private sector lender, which recently came under fire for a $230 million accounting lapse, is looking to steady its course with a mix of debt and equity fundraising, while also allowing its promoters—the UK-based Hinduja family—a stronger voice on the board.

The fundraising plan includes a ₹20,000 crore debt issuance through private placement and an additional ₹10,000 crore in capital infusion, which may involve issuing new securities or placement to institutional investors.

The Crisis: A $230 Million Accounting Lapse

The bank’s urgent need to bolster its finances follows a significant hit to its net worth in FY24. A misaccounting of internal derivative trades over several years led to a $230 million shortfall, which was revealed in its March 31 annual financials. The debacle forced the resignation of CEO Sumant Kathpalia and Deputy CEO Arun Khurana in April, shaking investor confidence and triggering regulatory scrutiny.

The revelation not only damaged the bank’s credibility but also cast a spotlight on its governance practices, risk controls, and transparency.

Promoter Power Strengthens

In a key development, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved a request to allow the bank’s promoters—the Hinduja family, who hold a 15.82% stake—to nominate up to two board directors. Until now, the promoters had only one non-independent, non-executive director on the board.

This move signals a shift towards greater promoter involvement in the bank’s governance and strategy, especially during this turbulent period. It also underscores the RBI’s evolving stance on promoter participation in the banking sector, particularly in times of crisis.

Leadership Hunt: The Race for a New CEO

With the bank currently being steered by an executive committee, the hunt for a permanent CEO is underway. According to reports from Reuters, three names have emerged as top contenders:

Rajiv Anand , known for his tenure at Axis Bank

Rahul Shukla , a senior executive from ICICI Bank

Anup Saha, who recently resigned as Managing Director of Bajaj Finance

Saha’s sudden resignation from Bajaj Finance earlier this week has sparked speculation that he could be the front-runner for the IndusInd top job. Whoever takes the helm will inherit the challenge of restoring confidence, enhancing internal controls, and executing the bank’s ambitious capital plan.

First-Quarter Results Awaited

All eyes are now on IndusInd Bank’s Q1FY25 earnings, scheduled to be announced on July 28. Investors and analysts alike will be closely watching for signs of operational stability, provisioning impact due to the accounting lapse, and progress on strategic initiatives.

The results will also give a clearer picture of how the bank has fared in the immediate aftermath of the leadership crisis and whether its core businesses—retail banking, commercial lending, and treasury operations—remain resilient.

What This Means for the Market

IndusInd’s situation is being closely monitored by market participants and regulators as a litmus test for corporate governance in Indian banking. The scale of the fundraising, coupled with the reconfiguration of its board, reflects both the depth of the crisis and the seriousness of its turnaround efforts.

While the accounting mishap has been a severe blow, the bank’s swift moves to raise capital, empower its promoters, and fast-track CEO succession suggest a clear strategy to move forward. If executed well, this could mark a turning point not just for IndusInd Bank but also for investor confidence in India’s private banking sector. In the coming weeks, the focus will be on execution—on both the leadership front and in capital mobilisation. IndusInd’s ability to navigate this rough patch may well determine its standing for years to come.