Girl finds her boyfriend with someone else: What happens next will blow your mind?

It’s normal to hear about how girlfriends or boyfriends have caught their partners red-handed. And if it happens in private, the matter generally doesn’t become a major issue and gets resolved in some way. However, if they are caught in public, it becomes quite embarrassing for the person who is cheating. In this video, we will see what happens when a girl finds her boyfriend with someone else, and I will tell you it’s not a pretty picture.

At the start of the video, we can see the girlfriend dressing up as a Starbucks employee and finding out that her boyfriend is in the drive away with some other girl.

So, she puts on the headphones and mic to take his order. She says, “Welcome to Starbucks; what can I get you?”

The guy asks the girl in his car, “Baby, what do you want?” They order an extra whip cream on their order. So, the girlfriend confirms that is all they want, and they say yes.

She was also able to recognize the girl who was with her boyfriend. Her name is “Sarah”, and the actual employee of Starbucks was also able to give her a description, which confirms that it is her.

It also turns out that Sarah is her best friend.

Then the girlfriend wanted to hand over the order to Sarah and her boyfriend. That’s when one of the workers asks her, ” What are you gonna say to her?”

So, she asks, “What do you say when your best friend is cheating with your boyfriend?”

As she was preparing to hand over the order, it seemed something was about to go down. In fact, she also hid her face before opening the window. She says, ” I am so mad, I am shaking.”

As the car gets to the window and she opens the window, the girlfriend gets so mad that she shows her face and throws all the order in the window. While the boyfriend in the background keeps yelling that it is not what it looks like.

It is obvious that the video is staged, and most of them commented the same on the video. However, it was good entertainment nonetheless. The top comment was, “Yeah, sure. Like Starbucks would actually allow this😂😁😂.”

While another viewer wrote, “I can’t believe how many people think this is real”

Watch the video here:

