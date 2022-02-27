Infosys’s Metaverse Foundry to facilitate shopping, gaming and Retail on the metaverse

India’s second-largest IT services company Infosys Ltd has launched a metaverse foundry to ease and fast-track enterprises’ exploration of the metaverse, a collective virtual shared space created by the convergence of virtually enhanced physical and digital reality.

The company is launching its foundry, a repository of custom build applications, avatars and templates for users to engage in the virtual world. Metaverse is going to be the next hub of businesses across domains. Ravi Kumar, President, Infosys said that it ain’t a buzz word anymore.

It will play a significant role in the lives of early adopters and the lay person in the near future. The company has already developed over 100 use cases for the virtual world. The Infosys Metaverse Foundry is an exciting venture.

It is experimental and can be used to dig in and discover, develop and deploy so many wonderfully exciting stuff! Ravi Kumar is hopeful that the users will be able to scale the foundry with Infosys.

Founder of Second Life, the Infosys president revealed that the company is foraying into Metaverse Education by scaling the inhouse learning and development into the virtual domain. Second life (released in 2003) is generally considered a pioneer of the virtual world. The role playing virtual gaming company has its own marketplace now.

Infosys’ metaverse foundry is an integral part of Infosys Living Labs that’s driving the digital innovation agenda for enterprises racing to adapt to emerging priorities and market trends. Infosys said it will also take advantage of its metaverse foundry to extend its global corporate university, now on Infosys Wingspan platform, to the metaverse.

Further it added that an engineering consulting company took advantage of Infosys metaverse to prototype an immersive mixed reality workbench to inspect prospective engineering construction sites rendered as rich 3D assets. The capability was evolved and scaled for global use on Azure high-performance cloud with ready support from Microsoft, a long-standing Infosys partner.

Also, for the first time at any Grand Slam, in 2021 Infosys improved the shopping experience at the Australian Open, by offering the fans an extended reality store.

Korey Allchin, Director of Partnership & International Business, Tennis Australia, was quoted as saying: “They made it possible for tennis fans to shop for all their favorite items including tees, beach towels, caps and racquets in this virtual world, and then carry these back to the real world.”