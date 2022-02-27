Afterparty releases lineup for world’s first NFT gated music and art festival

Afterparty has announced lineup for world’s first token gated festival. Last month, Afterplay declared that it will host the world’s first NFT-gated art and music festival March 18-19, 2022, at the Las Vegas, NV, immersive entertainment venue AREA15.

The Afterparty NFT Art and Musical Festival will bring together NFT artists, musicians, creators and collectors at the leading edge of Web3 for a live experience focused entirely on the NFT art movement.

Building on Afterparty’s founding vision to empower creators with the tools and community to realize their Web3 potential, the festival takes token-gated experiences from the metaverse to real-life.

Produced in partnership with former Life is Beautiful partner, Ryan Doherty, and former Kaaboo senior executive, Chris Racan, with leading NFT artists, Nate Mohler and Alec Maassen, as creative directors, this will be the first festival in history where there are no tickets – NFTs unlock access.

The festival’s pièce de résistance, however, is its entry point. Afterparty’s generative “Utopian” NFT collection, which lives on the Ethereum blockchain, will moonlight as “all-access” passes and offer their owners tangible rewards both in real-time and in the metaverse.

For example, they unlock access to exclusive Afterparty experiences, like a curated Super Bowl Weekend event and access to a special pop-up at Miami’s Art Basel 2022. The festival’s captivating live art galleries will feature the collection, which will come to life via eye-popping, human-scale 4K and 8K displays.

Each token holder will be able to bring one guest to the festival, and they will have two passes to invite friends or sell. Those interested in holding an Afterparty NFT can do so via the secondary market in one of two ways: buying a MintPass to mint a “Utopian” or purchasing a “Utopian” NFT.

“Digital art is just the beginning of how profound NFTs will be for the creator economy,” said David Fields, CEO and Founder of Afterparty, in a statement. “Afterparty’s NFTs serve as verifiable digital assets that give owners a membership to experience exclusive events and the vibrant community that is Afterparty – the festival brings all of this to life. We believe NFT art deserves its own celebration, to be front and center as the main event.”

He added, “Whether you’re an emerging artist, Grammy-winning musician, new to crypto or a veteran collector, Afterparty welcomes you to one of the most creative, diverse and exciting experiences in the world.”