Invento Robotics secured undisclosed fund from MSPL Limited

Invento Robotics, a Bangalore based robotics startup, has now announced the closure of its current funding round, where it secured a large undisclosed amount from the Chiripal Group, MSPL Limited, and angel investors in August.

This new funding round will enable Invento to scale its production and get new certification to meet the global standards in manufacturing robots.

Moreover, the startup recently closed several export deals in Singapore, Qatar, USA, UAE, and Australia.

“At a time when humans become like robots, we bring back humanity through robots,” said Balaji Vishwanathan.