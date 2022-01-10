Aladdin Exchange is developing a cutting-edge platform for users. Inheritance Feature Launched by Aladdin Exchange in the crypto industry. With its world-class services and continuous improvement to ensure it satisfies the expectations of its customers, the trading platform is dedicated to changing the cryptocurrency market.

Inheritance Feature Launched by Aladdin Exchange

The rapid surge in popularity and adoption of cryptocurrencies has raised a number of legitimate concerns, one of which is what will happen if someone invests in digital assets after they die – who will have access to the virtual wallet and how will it be accessed? Is it possible to pass it down?

Following the high rate of digital asset loss after one’s death, Aladdin Exchange has devised a practical way to assure the administration, control, and succession of cryptocurrencies in this new regime.

In the first week of 2022, Aladdin Exchange developed the first-of-its-kind inheritance feature to prevent relatives from losing access to a deceased’s online wallet owing to a lack of the ‘private key,’ i.e., the identifying information required for access to the assets.

Users can name beneficiaries who will inherit or take possession of their crypto assets if they become unavailable. To use the inheritance functions, users must first log on to Aladdin Exchange, then go to ‘My Page,’ and then click ‘Designate Beneficiaries.’

The best part is that a user can add up to three persons, each with their own name, phone number, and email address. This means that Aladdin Exchange crypto-assets can be owned, exchanged, gifted, and inherited.

Overall, Aladdin Exchange is going above and above to ensure that precious crypto assets are not lost due to an asset owner’s death or incapacitation. As a result, it is critical to take preemptive measures to avoid becoming a victim of increasing asset inaccessibility at a time when it is most needed.

To reduce risk, token holders should take concrete actions to ensure that their crypto assets are passed down to their intended beneficiaries. This will also help to offer better certainty when it comes to bequests.

Aladdin Exchange is being developed by the TNC Blockchain Solutions Group. It aspires to be the driving force behind the company’s objective to unify crypto trading platforms through the implementation of blockchain solutions.

The Aladdin Exchange website has further information. Aladdin Exchange also maintains very active and up-to-date social media platforms in order to keep its users informed.

